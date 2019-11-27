US first lady Melania Trump was loudly booed by students at an opioid awareness youth summit in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Melania Trump was addressing an event as part of White House's attempt to fight America's opioid abuse epidemic in Baltimore, a city that was once called a "rat and rodent-infested mess" where "no human being would want to live" by US President Donald Trump. The president had angered many in Baltimore when he made the comments in an attempt to attack Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings.

While attending the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at University of Maryland Baltimore College, the FLOTUS was introduced as "somebody who has made it their personal mission to use their platform to make a difference in this particular area, with wellness and addiction and particularly the opioid crisis that we're living through right now."

However, as the 49-year-old proceeded towards the stage, she was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos. Students continued to boo as the first lady began to speak, but quietened down during her six-minute-long address, reports Guardian.

Melania discussed her "Be Best" initiative at the summit and said "I am in this fight with you and I am fighting with you. If you are struggling with addiction right now, reach out for support," while the crowd talked over her speech. The initiative focuses on well-being and online safety as well as combating opioid abuse.

"I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport. Your future will be determined by the choices you make," Melania said adding: "Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals."

The mother-of-one was again met with a mixture of cheers and boos when she left the stage. She later issued a statement regarding the incident and said: "everyone is entitled to their opinion."

"We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse," the statement read.