Lionel Messi's future has become a battle of the football pundits. "Transfer experts" have been coming out with contradicting reports about the Argentine superstar's decision on his Paris Saint-Germain contract extension.

Messi's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the season. PSG has been vocal about wanting the diminutive forward to stay, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been settled since December and a new contract is already being drawn up. He says that only the length of the contract is up for discussion and a meeting will take place very soon to finalise the extension.

Leo Messi situation has not changed. New meeting will take place soon with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss length of the new contract and then get it signed. 🚨🇦🇷 #PSG



Leo plans to continue in Paris, verbal pact was discussed in December.



Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has a completely different take on the Messi situation. According to him, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has rejected PSG's contract renewal offer.

"As of today, Leo Messi's intention is not to extend his contract with PSG and, therefore, not to renew his deal with the Paris-based side," Romero revealed in a live broadcast. He claims that the player had a change of heart about staying in Paris after leading Argentina to World Cup glory late last year.

Romano claims that the club's sporting project is no longer as important to Messi now that he has finally won the elusive World Cup crown. Needless to say, he has won nearly everything on both the club and national team level. He has also won numerous Champions League trophies, meaning he does not share the same passion for the PSG dream.

As such, Romero claims that the Argentine is closer than ever to a Barcelona comeback. Messi previously said that he plans to return to the club one way or another at some point after leaving under controversial circumstances in 2021.

If he plans to return as a player, it is no secret that he will have to take a massive pay cut. Apart from that, it is unclear if current manager Xavi Hernandez will welcome his return to the squad. He will of course publicly say that anyone in Barcelona would love to have Messi back, but Xavi also needs to think about the long-term development of the squad.

He has already begun a transitional period at the Camp Nou, with young guns like Ansu Fati, Gavi and Pedri increasingly playing more important roles. The veterans are slowly being eased out, and Messi will find himself with a very different environment from the one he left if he does return.

Apart from Barcelona, Messi has also been linked with other clubs such as MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. His contract with PSG expires on June 30, and it's becoming clear that this will be yet another epic transfer saga.