The deadly Interoceanic Train derailment that claimed 13 lives on 28 December has exposed a troubling pattern of safety failures across Mexico's flagship railway projects, with more than 45 incidents recorded on the sister Maya Train line since operations began two years ago.

While investigations continue into the cause of the Interoceanic crash near Nizanda, Oaxaca, there is a separate record of technical problems, derailments, and mechanical failures on the Maya Train, raising urgent questions about the rushed construction timelines that characterised both £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) projects, The Yucatan Times reported.

The Maya Train, which began passenger service in December 2023 alongside the Interoceanic line, experienced one failure every 30 hours during its first three months of operation. The railway was said to have logged 29 problems in its third month alone, bringing the total to 51 incident records by March 2024.

Pattern of Derailments Emerges

Both railway projects have now suffered derailments that disrupted service and sparked safety reviews. The Maya Train experienced its first known derailment in March 2024 when the last car of a four-car trainset split a switch entering Tixkokob station.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 kilometres per hour, with investigators later attributing the cause to inadequate mechanical fastening of track clamps, according to Mexico News Daily.

A second Maya Train derailment followed in August 2025 at Izamal station in Yucatan. Train 304, travelling from Cancun to Merida, left the tracks whilst entering the station at low speed. Passengers were evacuated and provided bus transportation, with no injuries reported.

The Interoceanic crash proved far more severe. Witnesses reported the train appeared to be travelling at excessive speed before it left the tracks on a curve, according to passenger accounts cited by Al Jazeera.

One passenger reportedly said that the train was coming very fast, expressing uncertainty about whether it had lost its brakes.

Technical Failures Dog Operations

Beyond derailments, the Maya Train has logged a litany of technical problems, including power loss, overheating, tyre failures, and satellite communication disruptions.

By August 2025, the railway had recorded at least 45 separate incidents, Riviera Maya News noted. The frequency of failures prompted a political opposition party to call for the temporary suspension of operations pending comprehensive safety reviews.

The state-owned operator Tren Maya SA de CV acknowledged the recurring problems, which have occurred roughly once per week throughout the railway's operational history. Common issues include mechanical breakdowns that strand passengers, electrical faults that halt service, and signalling malfunctions that disrupt schedules.

López Obrador's Infrastructure Legacy

Both railway projects were championed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as signature achievements of his administration. The Maya Train and Interoceanic line were inaugurated within days of each other in December 2023, fulfilling campaign promises to boost economic development in southern Mexico.

The railways formed part of Lopez Obrador's broader infrastructure programme, which also included controversial industrial parks and port expansions. The Interoceanic line was positioned as an alternative to the Panama Canal for cargo transport, whilst the Maya Train aimed to redistribute tourist flows beyond coastal resorts.

Lopez Obrador was said to have assigned the Mexican Navy to manage the Interoceanic corridor and the army to oversee the Maya Train.

🚨 Lista de personas hospitalizadas por el accidente del Tren Interoceánico.



Teléfono al que pueden comunicarse familiares de las víctimas:

☎️ 55 2230 2106 pic.twitter.com/tx8QVDDr4R — Gobernación (@SEGOB_mx) December 29, 2025

Sheinbaum Inherits Safety Questions

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office in 2024, now faces mounting pressure to address the safety record of the railways she inherited from her predecessor. Following the Interoceanic crash, she instructed the Secretary of the Navy and Interior Ministry officials to travel to the accident site and assist affected families.

Sheinbaum has pledged thorough investigations into the derailment causes. Mexico's Attorney General Ernestina Godoy confirmed that authorities are examining multiple factors, including speed, track conditions, BNO News reported.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara Cruz expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the Interoceanic crash, whilst confirming multiple state agencies deployed to assist with rescue operations. The 98 injured passengers received treatment at hospitals across Oaxaca and Veracruz.