The coronavirus pandemic affected the NBA to the point where the 2019-2020 season was suspended for over four months. Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision after a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus back in March. Since then, dozens of NBA players and staff were reported to have been infected by the virus. Two Miami Heat players, Bam Adebayo and rookie sensation Kendrick Nunn are among those players.

23-year old Adebayo is the Heat's All-Star big man playing both the number four and five positions, similar to superstar Chris Bosh during the Heat's golden years. Rookie Kendrick Nunn is a point guard with high scoring potential, similar to Dwayne Wade.

On December 10, 2019, Nunn scored a career-high 36 points against the Atlanta Hawks. He is currently the fastest player to score 500 points for the Heat needing only 31 games.

Both players were also invited to play in the 2020 All-Star game with Adebayo playing as a substitute in the main game, while Nunn played for Team USA in the Rising Stars game.

While Adebayo and Nunn were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, they kept in close contact with each other while trying to overcome the loneliness of the isolation while beating the virus. Family and friends are not yet invited to the NBA-Disney bubble in Orlando.

Both players were released from quarantine last Friday, and are happy to be back with the team for practice. They missed the Heat's scrimmage game against the Sacramento Kings. The Heat won over the Kings, 104-98. The Kings played without three starters, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, and Richaun Holmes.

According to Clutch Points, Adebayo and Nunn will likely miss the remaining scrimmages and will play reduced minutes during the round-robin games to get back in the rhythm. Both players will need to practice and exercise to get back in shape before playing high-impact minutes.

The Heat is currently in 4th place of the Eastern Conference standings. Even if they lose all their round-robin games, they are guaranteed a playoff spot. There are only 9 eastern teams in Orlando, only one will not qualify for the playoffs.