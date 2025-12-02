The antitrust case against NASCAR opened on 2 December 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina, placing NBA legend Michael Jordan and his 23XI Racing team at the centre of a high-stakes legal fight. The lawsuit accuses NASCAR of running an unfair system that harms teams.

The first witness was Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI with Jordan. Hamlin walked to the stand early in the session. He soon became emotional.

His appearance set the tone for a trial that could reshape the sport. Jordan watched from the gallery as the case began.

Denny Hamlin Shares Father's Dire State

Hamlin answered questions about his start in racing. He then stopped suddenly. His eyes filled with tears. He tried to regain control. He explained that his father is dying, as per The Associated Press.

Denny Hamlin said his father's health had declined sharply. He noted that he disclosed this in an earlier interview. Hamlin told the court that thinking about his early years brought back painful memories.

He said racing came with major sacrifices. He recalled a moment when he had to choose between racing and working in his father's trailer business.

His words made clear that his family carried a great strain during those years. His father's condition made the recollection harder.

Hamlin Speaks About Michael Jordan as Partner

Hamlin also spoke about Jordan. He explained why he asked Jordan to join him as co-owner. He said he needed a strong partner to build 23XI Racing. He pointed out that they met through the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan already knew the sport. Hamlin said Jordan's backing made 23XI possible. He noted that the team has turned profit in most seasons. He said the team bought three charters from organisations that folded.

He acknowledged that buying the third charter worried him. He stressed that the risk was necessary to grow the team. Hamlin believed Jordan's support helped the team survive key challenges.

Jordan Fighting NASCAR's Alleged Unfair Revenue Sharing

The lawsuit was filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. They were the only teams that refused to sign the 2024 charter renewal. Their claim accuses NASCAR of operating a monopoly.

They say NASCAR controls tracks, rules and financial terms. They argue this system favours the France family. Their lawyer said most teams lost money in 2024.

He said NASCAR paid nearly $400 million (£303.17 million) to the France Family Trust in recent years. He pointed to a $5 billion (£3.79 billion) valuation from a financial report. Hamlin also described the cost of running a team. He said one car needs around $20 million (£15.16 million) each season.

He said teams receive far less in guaranteed payments. He noted that many chartered teams went out of business.

NASCAR Lawsuit Could Shake Up Motorsports

The case carries major consequences. Judge Kenneth Bell could order sweeping changes. He could force the sale of NASCAR. He could break up the France family's control. He could also change or remove the charter system. In short, the court could impose heavy financial penalties.

NASCAR said it raised payouts and built equity for teams. NASCAR's lawyer defended the France family's role in building the sport. If NASCAR prevails, 23XI and Front Row could struggle past 2026.

Their charters remain in NASCAR's control. Jordan's presence in court has already influenced proceedings. One juror was dismissed for admiring him.

Hamlin posted days before the trial that change must come. He said lies would end on Monday morning.