Fifteen years of grinding, building, and creating content together. Gone in a single Christmas Day. Six major creators from FaZe Clan simultaneously walked away from what was once gaming's most iconic organisation, all posting the same two-word message: 'Left @FaZeClan'. Now, streamer Adin Ross claims he knows exactly why the empire crumbled, and it all comes down to money that owner GameSquare allegedly tried to grab after the talent had already made it big.

According to Ross, this wasn't a spontaneous decision. It was the inevitable result of what he's calling a corporate bait-and-switch that left creators feeling betrayed. He alleges GameSquare waited until the creators were 'big' and then demanded a 20% stake in their personal brands—a deal that was never on the table when they first joined.

Left @FaZeClan



14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come. — Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) December 26, 2025

How FaZe Clan's Ownership Changed Everything for Its Members

Understanding the current crisis requires looking back at FaZe Clan's turbulent ownership history. Richard Bengtsone, better known as FaZe Banks, founded the organisation over 15 years ago and led it until 2023, when GameSquare acquired the company in an all-stock deal.

Banks attempted a comeback in June 2024, buying back 25% of FaZe Clan from GameSquare. That reunion proved short-lived. By March 2025, his brand FaZe Media had divested its stake in FaZe Esports, returning full ownership to GameSquare.

Banks's departure from the CEO role followed in July 2025. Since then, GameSquare has maintained sole ownership of FaZe Clan, a change that appears to have created friction with the organisation's content creators.

The power shift from founder-led to corporate ownership seems to be at the heart of what Ross describes as a fundamental betrayal of trust.

Why Adin Ross Claims FaZe Clan Members Rejected the 20% Equity Demand

In a recent livestream, Ross laid out what he believes prompted the mass exodus. His explanation centres on timing and alleged deception by GameSquare.

'They never signed that 20% initially. They [GameSquare] come after them a year and a half later and then ask for the 20%... That's in the wrong. 'Cause if your intention was to sign these guys for 20% of FaZe, they probably would've all done it. But now, you wait until they're big, have millions of followers, so why would they sign the contract? You can't put a deal in their f**king faces at this point', Ross said.

The allegation is straightforward: GameSquare allegedly waited until creators had built massive followings worth millions before demanding a 20% stake in their personal brands.

According to Ross, had this been the deal from the beginning, creators might have accepted it. But asking for equity after they'd already done the heavy lifting felt like corporate opportunism.

Ross's comments suggest GameSquare miscalculated badly. The company allegedly assumed established creators would hand over a fifth of their stakes to maintain FaZe Clan membership, but instead, they walked.

The FaZe Clan Christmas Exodus Nobody Saw Coming

The departures hit on 25 December 2025, turning Christmas into a corporate funeral. QTCinderella, JasonTheWeen, StableRonaldo, Lacy, Adapt, and Silky all posted identical messages announcing their exits from the organisation.

The coordinated nature of the announcements suggests this wasn't impulsive. These creators likely discussed the situation amongst themselves before making a collective decision to leave.

Their unified front sends a clear message: they'd rather rebuild independently than accept what they view as an unfair contract imposed after they'd already created their value.

FaZe Banks Distances Himself From the FaZe Clan Collapse

I have nothing to do with what’s going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best.



If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me. — Banks (@Banks) December 25, 2025

When speculation swirled about whether Banks played a role in the exodus, he quickly moved to clarify his position. On 25 December, he posted on X: 'I have nothing to do with what's going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best'.