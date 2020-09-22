NBA superstar Michael Jordan has teamed up with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin to form a single-car NASCAR Cup Series team. The illustrious pair has reportedly enlisted Bubba Wallace to take the wheel.

The Jordan-Wallace tandem is a big leap for the black community, with the basketball star being only the second team owner in the NASCAR elite level. Meanwhile, Wallace is the only black full-time driver in the series. He had been at the center of a controversial campaign to ban the use of the Confederate Flag during NASCAR events, which was put into effect earlier this year.

Jordan admitted that diversity was at the forefront of his mission when he decided to form the team. According to the BBC, the six-time NBA champion said, "Historically, Nascar has struggled with diversity and there have been few black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more."

Wallace figured in an FBI investigation at the height of the George Floyd protests that rocked the United States back in June. It was suspected that he was a victim of racial abuse after a "noose" was found hanging from his garage door. It was later proven that the rope was meant to be a handle to pull down the door and it had been there for at least a year. The investigation was later dropped but it further highlights the fact that Wallace felt threatened in a white-dominated environment.

The driver is pleased to be working with Jordan and Hamlin moving forward and had this to say about his new team: "This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career."

The team name has yet to be announced and the car number is still unknown as well. They are expected to start competing in the 2021 season. Hamlin is expected to continue driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.