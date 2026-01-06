A GoFundMe campaign is now raising money for an actor whose films have grossed over $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion) worldwide, raising a question many find difficult to answer: how does a Hollywood star end up unable to pay rent?

Mickey Rourke, 73, is facing eviction from his Los Angeles home after failing to pay $59,100 (£43,654) in overdue rent, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The actor, whose birth name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr., received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the premises on 18 December, and he has failed to comply, the filings state.

The Golden Globe winner signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Spanish bungalow in March 2025 at a monthly rent of $5,200 (£3,841). The rent was subsequently increased to $7,000 (£5,171), according to court documents. The historic property, built in 1926, was once home to legendary crime novelist Raymond Chandler in the 1940s.

Property owner Eric Goldie is now seeking compensation for attorney's fees and damages.

A Career of Peaks and Devastating Valleys

Rourke's trajectory illustrates how quickly Hollywood fortunes can evaporate. His early career sparkled with promise, earning critical acclaim for his role in 1982's Diner, before landing leading roles in The Pope of Greenwich Village, 9½ Weeks, and Rumble Fish.

Then everything collapsed.

'I lost everything. My house, my wife, my credibility, my career,' Rourke told the Los Angeles Times in 2008. 'I just had all this anger from my childhood, which was really shame, not anger, and used it as armour and machismo to cover up my wounds. Unfortunately, the way I acted really frightened people, although it was really just me who was scared.'

The actor's off-screen behaviour often overshadowed his work, causing his film career to decline sharply during the 1990s. He left acting entirely to pursue professional boxing—a decision that further diminished his earnings and prospects in Hollywood.

The Comeback That Couldn't Last

Rourke re-emerged in 2005 with the neo-noir thriller Sin City, and his 2008 portrayal of aging, washed-up wrestler Randy 'The Ram' Robinson in Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for lead actor.

This comeback led to high-profile roles in Iron Man 2 and The Expendables. Yet, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Rourke's estimated fortune has plummeted from approximately $5 million (£3.7 million) in early 2025 to just $50,000 (£36,920) today.

When Disputes Drain What's Left

Rourke's recent financial troubles appear compounded by ongoing legal disputes. In April 2025, he agreed to exit Celebrity Big Brother UK after producers warned him over 'inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,' according to a statement from the show. His remarks allegedly included comments about fellow housemate JoJo Siwa's sexuality.

Following his departure, his manager announced plans to pursue legal action, claiming the show had 'publicly embarrassed' her client and refused to pay him, according to People magazine.

Why Stars Like Rourke Go Broke

Financial experts point to lifestyle inflation as the primary reason celebrities lose everything. When income rises dramatically, spending often accelerates even faster, creating fixed costs that become unsustainable when work slows.

Many entertainers also lack basic financial education. Without learning money management skills before fame arrives, sudden wealth tends to amplify poor habits rather than correct them. The pressure to maintain appearances of success often leads stars to spend well beyond their means, accumulating debt while projecting prosperity.

Career volatility further compounds these problems. Acting work is inherently unstable, and stars who spend as if their peak earnings will continue indefinitely often face devastating shortfalls when roles dry up.

What This Means for Your Financial Security

Rourke's friend and manager, Liya-Joelle Jones, launched the Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home GoFundMe campaign on 4 January, seeking $100,000 (£73,840) to address overdue rent and housing expenses.

For workers at any income level, his situation offers a sobering lesson. Building sustainable wealth involves living below your means, maintaining emergency funds, and never assuming today's income will last forever. Even someone whose films have earned nearly $2 billion globally can find themselves unable to cover $7,000 in monthly rent.

Rourke's plight serves as a stark reminder that wealth can be fragile, and that financial discipline remains crucial regardless of fame or fortune.