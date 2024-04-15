Microsoft has been sparing no effort to promote Copilot, its built-in generative AI tool for Windows. This effort has made some users feel bombarded by information about the feature. Like some startup software, Copilot launches automatically upon Windows 11 startup, similar to unwanted third-party software.

While Microsoft's generative AI tool, Copilot, comes pre-installed on Windows 11, some users still need to familiarise themselves with its features. To address this, Microsoft has opted to introduce Copilot upon Windows startup. However, this approach might backfire and frustrate users who prefer a less intrusive introduction to new features.

Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool, has garnered frustration from users in 2024. Despite this, Microsoft continues to integrate Copilot into popular products like Microsoft Office and Microsoft Advertising. As if that weren't enough, the software giant began rolling out the Copilot to compatible Windows 10 and 11 devices last month.

Microsoft testing Copilot auto-launch in Windows 11

THE TEST WILL SEE COPILOT AUTO LAUNCH ON "WIDESCREEN" DEVICES AT STARTUP.https://t.co/DMhFgITzCt pic.twitter.com/YhzPcEs9yT — Sweet Deals 🇨🇦 (@SweetDealsCA) January 20, 2024

There's a silver lining, though. The reported auto-launch of Copilot on Windows 11 is currently in testing and hasn't reached stable releases yet. Microsoft reportedly tested the Copilot auto-launch feature on Preview Build 23615 weeks ago.

The Redmond-based tech giant has reportedly e-enabled it for further testing in the latest Insider Build 26100, making it available on Dev and Canary channels. Following user feedback, Brandon LeBlanc, Windows Insider Program's senior program manager, acknowledged that the Copilot auto-launch feature was turned off after Build 23615.

Yeah, started happening about 4 days ago. — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) April 10, 2024

We previously documented it back in Feb. in this blog post but temporarily disabled it - we're re-enabling it which is probably why you're seeing it now. https://t.co/y08M0uitHj — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 10, 2024

However, the company has resumed testing by expanding the rollout to Dev and Canary channels in the latest Insider Build 26100. It's important to note that not all users on the latest Windows Insider build experience the Copilot auto-launch upon startup.

Furthermore, the Satya Nadella-led company clarified the Copilot auto-launch functionality is limited to specific display configurations. The feature will not be compatible with monitors below 27 inches with a pixel width under 1920. Additionally, the AI assistant will only appear on the primary screen in multi-monitor setups, according to an MSPowerUser report.

How To Disable Copilot's Auto-Launch At Startup

Microsoft offers two methods for disabling Copilot's auto-launch at startup. Users can access these settings through either the Personalization section within Settings or the Startup Apps section of the Windows Task Manager.

Windows Settings: Navigate to "Settings" > "Personalization" > "Copilot" and toggle the switch accordingly.

Windows Task Manager:

Open the Task Manager.

Go to the "Startup Apps" section.

Locate Copilot to disable it.

Microsoft Copilot for Businesses Expands

While concerns linger regarding Copilot's auto-launch on Windows 11, Microsoft continues to make strides in expanding its functionalities for businesses. Copilot for Businesses has recently launched two key features: an exclusive work panel and an educational version.

This expansion underscores Microsoft's vision for Copilot as an increasingly integrated system within its work and productivity ecosystem. Regardless of individual perspectives on the rise of AI, Microsoft's commitment to positioning Copilot as a central pillar of its product offerings remains clear.

Would love to get early access to an education version of Copilot! Do you think this will be rolled out as part of educational licenses? Can imagine so many potential use cases... — David Hagmann (@davidhagmann) March 17, 2023

According to a new blog post, Microsoft has officially integrated the Copilot work panel and educational version into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This move strengthens the integration of AI within Microsoft's productivity suite, as Microsoft 365 increasingly leverages Copilot's features to empower its users.