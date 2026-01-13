Windows 11 users who aren't raving about Copilot may soon opt out, but Microsoft will still be in control. Copilot is Microsoft's AI-powered assistant that uses advanced AI to understand requests, otherwise known as prompts, analyse data, automate tasks, enhance searches, draft presentations, and more. Microsoft automatically installed Copilot on all Windows 10 and 11 computers in 2023.

In the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7535 published Friday, 9 January, Microsoft announced that admins may now uninstall the Microsoft Copilot App, provided these conditions are strictly met:

Both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Copilot should be installed.

The Microsoft Copilot app was not installed by the user, and

The Microsoft Copilot app was not launched in the last 28 days.

Uninstalling the Microsoft Copilot app may have been made possible, but the flexibility Microsoft offers users who are not fans of the AI app may come with major limitations on controlling AI integration on their devices, highlighting the discord between user autonomy and the convenience AI brings.

Microsoft's Strategy

According to a Technobezz report, Microsoft has made the removal of Copilot somewhat partial- it can be reinstalled should the users choose to, calling it a 'temporary administrative control,' where AI is not entirely eliminated. The report also noted that, until the recent Microsoft update, users had been unable to disable Copilot, either completely or temporarily, through the PC's settings, with Microsoft turning a blind eye to strong user demand.

Copilot has been deeply embedded within Windows 11, even extending it into File Explorer and system functions. This is mainly why the removal of the AI assistant has proven to be challenging. The uninstall option recently announced by Microsoft only lets users remove the consumer Copilot app and not the Microsoft 365 Copilot.

It has been noted that one of the parameters, ensuring the app has not been launched in the past 28 days, presents a major challenge, particularly since Copilot often launches automatically from log in. This is unless the user has taken manual steps to disable the app's default auto-launch setting.

From the get-go, the intention was to provide assistance with tasks and system searches, among others. Microsoft's decision to make Copilot deeply embedded in the system underscores a broader strategy from the tech giant's standpoint, and a tension buildup between user preferences versus corporate ambitions in artificial intelligence.

In 2023, Microsoft defended their AI systems approach, reiterating that the company's goals encompass aligning advanced technology and user privacy and data protection, achieved through focusing on 'security, transparency, user control, and continued compliance with data protection requirements,' describing them as the 'core components' of Copilot and other AI products on the shelf.

Still, users can opt to disable Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps by simply unchecking the 'Enable Copilot' box in the app. This method works with Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel. iOS, Android, or web versions of Word, Excel, or PowerPoint do not allow the Copilot setting to be turned off.

The controversy over Microsoft Copilot robbing users of choice or individual user preferences continues even outside Windows computers. For instance, LG smart TVs automatically install Microsoft Copilot without clear options to remove it, per WebProNews. This highlights the question of whether users are indeed given a choice, or if Microsoft is imposing AI well beyond computers.