This might be the costliest divorce in modern history. The rumoured financial details of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' high profile divorce have finally come out in full, it seems.

Now, in 2024, Microsoft icon, tech giant and philanthropist Bill Gates made a historic transfer of nearly $8 billion (£6.3 billion approx) to his former wife's charitable foundation, according to newly released tax filings.

This is the first detailed public disclosure of how the couple divided their incredible wealth following their decision to end a 27-year marriage, first announced in 2021. While the two had maintained that they would continue their philanthropic work together after separating, the specifics were kept mostly confidential until now.

This new revelation not only confirms the scale of the financial arrangement but also shows Melinda's new role as an independent philanthropist focused on women's and family causes, distinct from the Gates Foundation the pair built together for years.

Why Bill and Melinda Gates Got Divorced

If there was ever a real power couple, it was the Gates. Bill and Melinda Gates were among the world's most influential couples, renowned for co-founding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 and dedicating much of their combined fortune to global health, education and poverty alleviation.

Moreover, their marriage, which lasted nearly 30 years, was usually presented publicly as a partnership of equals, united in both personal life and philanthropy. However, in May 2021, the couple announced that they had decided to divorce, reportedly saying that they no longer believed they could 'grow together' as partners. The announcement shocked many, given their public image and shared philanthropic mission. Also, the lengthy separation process that followed saw negotiations over the division of assets, philanthropic responsibilities and future roles in charitable work, as per some reports.

Furthermore, the divorce was not simply a matter of dividing personal wealth but involved untangling years of joint commitments and public trust. Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board in 2020 before the divorce was made public, a decision that preceded the formal dissolution of their marriage.

Over the next few years, the couple worked to separate their philanthropic endeavours while honouring shared intentions. Melinda continued to serve as co-chair of the Gates Foundation until May 2024, when she formally stepped away to work on independent charitable initiatives. At that time, she announced plans to expand her foundation, Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, with a focus on empowering women, advancing family welfare, and addressing systemic inequalities.

Also, the complexity of their separation was increased by the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

The $8 Billion Payout and What It Means

Now, to talk about the money, the most insane revelation from recently disclosed tax filings is that Bill Gates transferred about $7.88 billion (£6.2 billion approx) to Melinda French Gates' Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation during 2024. This transaction, reported in 2026, is understood to be part of a full financial arrangement between the two following their divorce more than four years earlier.

The almost $8 billion (£5.96 billion) transfer boosted the foundation's assets, reportedly increasing its holdings from around $604 million (£477 million approx) at the end of 2023 to over $7.4 billion (£5.8 billion approx) in 2024, a top-up of more than 1000%.

Shockingly, the donation is among the largest publicly disclosed charitable contributions in history and ranks among the most substantial divorce-related payouts ever recorded, as per reports. While the full agreement with Melinda is said to be worth about $12.5 billion (£9.9 billion approx), only the nearly $8 billion transfer has been made public through tax records so far.

The remainder could be allocated either to Melinda's private ventures or will come out in future filings. Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, which was established in 2022 after Melinda's separation from the Gates Foundation, is now positioned as one of the wealthiest private charitable entities in the world.