The highly anticipated clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has drawn widespread attention, not only for its star power but for the unique set of rules that will govern the fight. The event, set to take place on November 15, is a fully sanctioned professional bout, marking a significant departure from Tyson's previous exhibition matches.

Unique Rules Reflect Tyson's Age and Safety Concerns

At 58 years old, Tyson remains a formidable figure in boxing, but his age has prompted modifications to the standard fight format. According to the Daily Mail, the fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds rather than the usual three-minute rounds seen in professional boxing. Tyson himself requested the shorter rounds, stating, "I wanted the shorter rounds because I wanted more action. If we only have two minutes, we'll fight more."

Additionally, both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce gloves used in championship bouts. These heavier gloves are designed to reduce the impact of punches and enhance safety, a crucial consideration given the 31-year age gap between Tyson and Paul. Per reports from the Sporting News, neither fighter will wear headgear, maintaining the fight's professional legitimacy.

No "No-Knockout" Clause and Scoring System

Unlike Tyson's 2020 exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr., which included a "no-knockout clause," this bout permits knockouts. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, which sanctioned the fight, confirmed that the result will be recorded on both fighters' professional records. Both Tyson and Paul have vowed to deliver a knockout performance, with Tyson declaring that "this fight is about legacy."

If neither fighter scores a knockout, the winner will be determined by three ringside judges using boxing's traditional 10-point scoring system. Each round will be scored 10-9 unless a knockdown occurs, in which case a 10-8 score may be awarded. According to the Daily Mail, rounds can also be scored 10-10 if the judges find no clear advantage for either fighter. Referees may deduct points for fouls if necessary.

A Controversial Match-Up

The decision to sanction the fight has been met with mixed reactions within the boxing community. Critics have questioned the ethics of pitting Tyson, a retired legend, against Paul, who at 27 years old is in the prime of his physical fitness. However, the Sporting News highlighted that Tyson has been training intensively for the fight and insists he is prepared to compete at a professional level.

Paul, with a record of 10-1 and seven knockouts, is still considered a novice in professional boxing. His wins have largely come against MMA fighters and journeymen, with his sole loss occurring against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Despite this, Paul's massive social media following has ensured significant interest in the bout, positioning it as one of the year's most talked-about events.

Tyson's Legacy and Return to the Ring

Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005 following a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride. Since then, he has only competed in one exhibition fight, his 2020 draw with Roy Jones Jr. The upcoming bout against Paul marks Tyson's first professional fight in nearly two decades. According to the Daily Mail, Tyson views this as an opportunity to showcase his enduring skill and passion for the sport. "I may be 58, but I still have something to prove," Tyson said during a press conference.

The Tyson vs Paul fight is expected to draw millions of viewers, both for its novelty and the unpredictable outcome. While Tyson's age and experience make him a wildcard, Paul's youth and stamina could give him an edge in the later rounds.