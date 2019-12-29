The Milwaukee Bucks missed the presence of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game this season because of a back problem. Antetokounmpo did not play last Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. On Saturday night, he also missed the game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks breezed through the Hawks but had problems in their 111-100 win against the 8th seed Magic.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks easily defeated them 112-86 without the help of the league MVP. However, against the Orlando Magic, things were different. Coupled with fatigue from back-to-back games, the Bucks struggled on the offensive end but still managed a half-time lead of 56-46.

In the third quarter, fatigue started to show. Sloppy plays and turnovers allowed the Magic to cut the lead to 78-74 by the end of the third. The Magic tried to finish strong, but Ersan Ilyasova led a 9-1 run to give the Bucks the win. Point guard Khris Middleton shouldered much of the scoring responsibilities, producing 21 points for the Bucks and dishing out seven assists.

According to Brewhoop.com, Middleton tried his best to spread the ball around while scoring himself. Ilyasova finished with 17 points, much of it in the second half. Balanced scoring and defensive responsibilities were shared by center Brook Lopez and reserve Robin Lopez. Brook Lopez scored ten while Robin Lopez put in 17. Another reserve, George Hill, also scored 17 points.

Antetokounmpo's fitness status is listed as day-to-day. The Bucks are hanging on with a two-game winning streak. They lost to Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas day, which broke their momentum. The Greek Freak's absence might soon make a bigger impact if he is not able to return as soon as possible.

The Bucks are scheduled to play against the Chicago Bulls on New Year's Eve and the Minnesota Timberwolves by the 2nd of January. The Bulls are currently in 9th place, just one rank below the Magic. If the Bucks still don't have their top scorer by then, they will most likely struggle in the away game against the Timberwolves.