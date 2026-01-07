South Minneapolis woke on Wednesday to whistles, sirens and a rapidly escalating confrontation that ended with an ICE officer fatally shooting a woman in her vehicle. Within hours, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was publicly demanding federal agents leave the city, telling ICE to 'get the f*** out of Minneapolis'.

What Happened In The South Minneapolis ICE Shooting?

The Department of Homeland Security said an ICE officer shot a woman on Wednesday morning near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told WCCO whistles sounded around 9:30 a.m. to alert neighbours to ICE's presence. They said a Honda Pilot was blocked by multiple federal agents, and an agent tried to open the driver's side door.

Witnesses said the motorist put the vehicle into reverse, then into drive, before they heard three shots fired. The Honda then travelled several feet and crashed into another vehicle, and a video posted to social media corroborated witness accounts.

Witnesses said paramedics were seen giving the woman CPR after she was removed from the vehicle, before she was carried away from the scene. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.

DHS 'Domestic Terrorism' Claim Faces Pushback From City Leaders

In a statement, Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the victim was 'one of these violent rioters' who 'weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism'. Senator Tina Smith said the victim was 'a U.S. citizen', and Frey said the woman was 37 years old.

City leaders also said she was a legal observer of federal actions in Minneapolis and was not a target for an ICE-related arrest. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there was 'nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation or activity'.

Frey's 'Get The F*** Out' Demand As Protests Begin

Frey said federal officials' self-defence narrative was 'bulls*it', adding, 'What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defence is a garbage narrative.' He later told ICE to 'get the f*** out of Minneapolis', arguing the operation was 'causing chaos and distrust'.

Protesters began clashing with law enforcement about an hour later off East 34th Street, in the area near Portland Avenue. The fatal shooting came as federal authorities deployed about 2,000 law enforcement personnel to the Twin Cities metro area.​

CBS News reported that ICE launched an immigration enforcement campaign dubbed Operation Metro Surge and, as of 19 December, had carried out nearly 700 arrests as part of the operation, according to DHS. Further developments were still unfolding in live updates.​