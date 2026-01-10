Protests have broken out in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of Renee Good on Wednesday by ICE Agent Jonathan Ross. Mayor Jacob Frey said the participants are not 'taking the bait' from agitators present in the demonstrations currently taking place.

Rather than turning violent, the rally remained peaceful. Frey commended the protesters for maintaining order, despite instigators trying to incite them to escalate protests. The Minneapolis mayor added that it was what US President Donald Trump and his administration would want.

Resisting the Bait

Frey also thanked the demonstrators, saying: 'Not only have they not taken the bait, they have pushed others back from the brink to say, "Hey, you know what? This is what Donald Trump wants,"'

Frey continued: 'He wants us to take the bait, he wants those agitators to get a hold of this crowd in a way that it makes them cause harm to others and or damage to property.'

'To them I want to say my deepest thanks,' Frey added. 'We are so grateful for everything you've been doing.'

To hold ICE accountable for its actions and to bring justice, an investigation must be fair and transparent. pic.twitter.com/YQDviaMNzE — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 9, 2026

Arrests Made for Property Damage

Brian O'Hara, the Minneapolis Police Chief, said authorities arrested 29 demonstrators for property damage, having busted windows and vandalised a hotel, with an officer getting injured after a protester allegedly pelted him with 'a chunk of ice.'

At the time, O'Hara said authorities will continue to monitor demonstrations as more marches and protests are planned to take place during the weekend. During Saturday's press conference, Frey noted that protesters who damaged property would be 'arrested' by the authorities. But Frey emphasised that most of the demonstrators remain peaceful.

'We are a safe city,' said Frey. 'We will not counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos here. We in Minneapolis are going to do this right.'

If the Trump admin has nothing to hide from, then don’t hide from it. Include the BCA and our local experts in the investigation of the death of Renee Nicole Good.



Minneapolis wants justice — and we want the truth. pic.twitter.com/lcuAALnZ8W — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 9, 2026

Frey Condemned ICE Shortly After the Shooting

Shortly after the shooting, Frey issued a strongly-worded message to ICE during a news conference.

'Get the f*** out of Minneapolis,' said Frey at the time. 'We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite.'

'They are not here to cause safety in this city,' Frey continued. 'What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust.'

'Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed greatly to our city, our culture, our economy are being terrorised and now somebody is dead,' the Democratic mayor went on to say. 'That's on you, and it's also on you to leave.'

Let's call a spade a spade: Kristi Noem watched the videos and doesn't want an impartial investigation because she knows her narrative about domestic terrorism is bullshit. https://t.co/k684Ls7m34 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 8, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi Issues Warning

The Democratic Mayor's remarks also follow warnings made by Attorney General Pam Bondi. In a post on X, Bondi warned demonstrators not to 'cross a red line.'

'Peacefully protesting is a sacred American right protected by the First Amendment,' wrote Bondi. 'Obstructing, impeding, or attacking federal law enforcement is a federal crime. So is damaging federal property. If you cross that red line, you will be arrested and prosecuted. Do not test our resolve.'