Jake Paul is preparing for the biggest test of his boxing career as he steps into the ring with Anthony Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight world champion.

The bout is set for 19 December 2025 at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, with Netflix streaming the fight globally.

The contest has drawn attention because it brings together a social media star and one of boxing's most recognisable heavyweights. As anticipation builds, several combat sports legends, including Manny Pacquiao, have publicly backed Joshua to win, describing the matchup as heavily one-sided.

Their warnings focus on experience, power and size, raising questions about how Paul will cope when facing a proven elite heavyweight.

Manny Pacquiao's Prediction in Paul Vs Joshua Fight

Manny Pacquiao has not hesitated when asked about the outcome of the fight. The Filipino icon, who won world titles across eight weight divisions, made a simple, direct prediction.

Speaking when approached for his view, Pacquiao said: 'Joshua. [Jake] needs to train hard.' His comment reflected a belief that preparation alone may not be enough against an opponent of Joshua's calibre.

Pacquiao reiterated that stance in another interview on 18 December 2025, again backing Joshua to come out on top. His remarks underline a widely held view that Paul is stepping into unfamiliar territory against a fighter who has competed at the highest level of the heavyweight division.

Other Legends Think Jake Paul Would Lose

Pacquiao is far from alone in his assessment. Several former champions from boxing and mixed martial arts have also raised concerns about the fight.

Conor McGregor warned of the danger involved, saying Joshua is 'a powerhouse' and describing him as a heavy puncher with a more aggressive side inside the ring.

Oleksandr Usyk was even more blunt, saying: 'If Anthony Joshua wants, he will kill this guy,' while stressing the difference in pedigree between the two fighters.

Former heavyweight champions have echoed similar fears. Deontay Wilder highlighted the risks of heavyweight boxing, noting that 'one punch can end a career.' David Haye went further, warning that sustained attacks from Joshua could have severe consequences for Paul.

Lennox Lewis also backed Joshua, while Tommy Fury, who handed Paul his only professional loss in 2023, questioned how Paul could cope if he struggled against him.

Why Anthony Joshua is Favoured by Many

Joshua's background plays a significant role in his favour. He is an Olympic gold medallist and a former multi-time world champion who has faced elite opponents for more than a decade.

By contrast, Paul has limited experience at the heavyweight level. His only bout in the division came against a much older Mike Tyson in 2024, fought under modified rules. At the official weigh-in, Joshua weighed 243 pounds, while Paul weighed 216, highlighting the physical gap.

Joshua also brings knockout power, with 25 stoppages in 28 wins, and has remained active against top-level opposition as recently as 2024.

When and Where To Watch Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua

The fight takes place on Friday, 19 December 2025, with the main card starting at 8 pm ET. It will be held at the Kaseya Centre in Miami and streamed live worldwide on Netflix.

The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will follow standard professional heavyweight rules.

Ahead of the fight, Paul said he planned to 'avoid that one shot for eight rounds,' while Joshua stressed his professional approach, saying fighters must still 'do your job' once the bell rings.