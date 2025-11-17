Anthony Joshua has officially resumed training just months after his elbow surgery, and the sight of him shadow-boxing in a viral Anthony Joshua training video has sent boxing fans into overdrive.

The former world heavyweight champion is easing back towards a 2025 comeback, and the footage has poured fresh fuel on speculation about a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul showdown.

The clip, highlighted by The Times of India, shows Joshua moving well and drilling controlled combinations barely three months after the procedure — an encouraging update in his lengthy rehabilitation.

Joshua initially said he required a 'small surgery in May' that would keep him out for six to eight weeks. Speaking to DAZN, he emphasised that the break was essential: 'Once I'm healed, I'll be back. I'm trying to get my body right.'

Rehabilitation On Track — and a Realistic Return Window

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the surgery was successful and that Joshua is steadily progressing through his recovery and rehabilitation phase. Hearn predicts that within six weeks, Joshua should be able to 'throw proper punches,' giving him a potential return timeframe between September and November 2025.

However, Fight Sports reports that Joshua himself has discussed a December comeback, which would mark his most extended professional layoff — roughly 14 months.

Joshua's own comments reflect disciplined thinking rather than desperation.

'I want to be here for a long time,' he told East Side Boxing News. 'My body has to be really good before I get back in the ring.'

The new Anthony Joshua shadow boxing footage aligns with that mindset: careful, balanced, and technical rather than explosive.

Jake Paul Fight Speculation Intensifies

Joshua's return has revived interest in a high-profile crossover bout with Jake Paul, with The Times of India noting that the viral video 'fuelled speculation' that talks may be ongoing for a 2026 fight.

The pair were previously linked to a Miami event titled Judgement Day, tentatively scheduled for December 19— though that date was never formally confirmed.

For Joshua, a fight with Paul would offer massive commercial appeal. For Paul, it would be the biggest test of his boxing career. But whether Joshua takes that risk after surgery is uncertain.

Hearn has told TalkSport that Joshua's next fight could be a 'smart, steady comeback' rather than a blockbuster.

The Human Side: Joshua's Mindset

Beyond the surgery, Joshua's public comments paint a picture of a fighter deeply aware of his physical limits and focused on longevity.

'If I want to be here for a long time ... I just want to make sure my body is really, really good before I get back in the ring,' he said, per East Side Boxing News.

At 35, Joshua isn't just chasing fame — he's managing his recovery strategically.

The shadow‑boxing footage speaks to a cautious but determined return: he's not rushing back recklessly but rebuilding with intent.

Legacy, Longevity and a Careful Rebuild

Joshua's mindset appears to be focused on stability and long-term health, rather than hype. The surgery, rehab and gradual re-entry into boxing rhythms point to a fighter managing his body with unusual caution for such a high-stakes career.

His team is balancing public excitement with realistic planning: keeping Jake Paul in the conversation while centring Joshua's recovery and technical rebuilding.

Bigger Picture: Legacy vs. Comeback

Joshua's decision to heal thoroughly before diving into another fight suggests he's thinking long-term. Coming off a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, the surgery and rehab aren't just about bouncing back--they're about making a measured return.

His promoter, Hearn, has also floated other comeback options--not just rematches or blockbuster names, but realistic fights that make sense for where Joshua is physically, according to TalkSport.com.

Joshua's camp appears to be walking a fine line: green-lighting the hype around Jake Paul while keeping his focus on recovery and disciplined preparation.

Joshua's back in the gym and looking sharp in rehabilitation, but whether the much‑talked-about fight with Jake Paul actually happens may hinge on how well his elbow holds up--and whether his team thinks he can safely make that leap.

For now, fans have reason to get excited, but also good reason to be cautious.