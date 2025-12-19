Fight week for the forthcoming heavyweight bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua has taken an unexpected turn after Paul shared an artificial intelligence-generated video depicting an intimate interaction between the two fighters.

The clip, posted by Paul on social media ahead of the 19 December contest in Miami, shows an AI-rendered version of Joshua lifting and kissing Paul. The video quickly circulated online, prompting a wave of reaction that ranged from amusement to confusion, and briefly overshadowed conventional build-up to the fight.

The bout, scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Centre and streamed live on Netflix, has already attracted intense attention due to its unconventional pairing. Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, is set to face Joshua, a former unified heavyweight world champion, in what has become one of the most closely watched crossover events in modern boxing.

The AI Kiss

Paul shared the AI-generated clip on Instagram, accompanying it with the caption 'I'm the underdog, but daddy always lifts me up'. The video was set to Usher's song Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) and quickly gained millions of views.

The post accumulated more than 11.3 million views within a day of being uploaded. Online reaction was swift, with fans and commentators expressing shock, humour and speculation over Paul's motivations during fight week.

The clip follows a series of unconventional promotional moments from Paul in the lead-up to the bout. His social media output and press appearances have frequently departed from traditional boxing promotion, drawing attention as much for spectacle as for sporting substance.

Contrasting Approaches in Miami

The final press events in Miami have highlighted a clear contrast between the two fighters' public personas. Paul has leaned heavily into theatrical behaviour, while Joshua has maintained a restrained and conventional presence consistent with his previous championship campaigns, according to TalkSport.

Paul has also used fight week appearances to address speculation surrounding the legitimacy of the contest. He rejected suggestions circulating online that the bout could be scripted or staged, according to ESPN. His promoter likewise dismissed such claims, describing the fight as a fully sanctioned professional contest.

Other promotional material released during the week, including provocative weigh-in content and unusual stage behaviour, has ensured sustained attention on the event beyond the sporting match-up itself.

Commercial Impact

Discussion on platforms such as Reddit ranged from humour and mockery to analysis of betting odds and predictions for the bout. Some commenters described Paul's approach as deliberately polarising, while others argued that the stunt succeeded in keeping the event in the public eye.

Supporters of the promotion noted that the fight has faced scrutiny due to the disparity in experience between the two fighters. They argued that unconventional marketing has helped broaden its appeal beyond traditional boxing audiences.

Focus Returns To The Ring

As fight week reaches its conclusion, attention is likely to remain divided between the sporting contest and the promotional theatre surrounding it. Paul's AI-generated video has become one of the most discussed moments of the build-up, illustrating how modern boxing promotion increasingly blends athletic competition with digital culture.

Whether such tactics enhance or detract from the sport remains debated. What is clear is that the Paul-Joshua bout has generated sustained attention, ensuring that interest will be high when the two fighters finally meet in the ring.