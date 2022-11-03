Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, posted a photo of them at the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they had their intimate wedding ceremony on October 28. The two who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International kept their relationship out of the public eye for years.

CNN reports that Varela and Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand. The two gorgeous ladies made it to the pageant's top 10 and appeared to remain close friends on social media, tagging each other in several photos while keeping their dating relationship a secret from fans.

The pair went on to share more of their long-term relationship by posting matching Instagram Reels showing the wedding proposal and more intimate moments like candid cuddles and walking on the beach together. They showed a reel of them toasting champagne and gold and silver balloons spelling out, "Marry me?"

They posted their wedding photo with the caption "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day," in Spanish. E! News shared that Mariana wore a white mini dress adorned with rhinestone fringes while her wife Fabiola sported a white blazer with black slacks.

The couple has since received an overpouring of love and support from fans, fellow pageant figures and even celebrities. Many are proud of their passion and have publicly congratulated Varela and Valentín.

In fact, Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020, said "Congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union." New bride Varela replied, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed," to the well-wishers.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Puerto Rico in 2015. The Miss Grand International organizers have also sent their good wishes to the happily married couple.