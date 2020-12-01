The body of an Instagram influencer who was missing for a day was found on the side of a road in Houston on Saturday morning.

Alexis Sharkey's naked body was found in West Houston at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the police confirmed to KHOU11 news station. Her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, told the news outlet that her daughter was last heard from on Friday evening and was supposed to meet her friends the next day, but was not responding to their calls or messages.

The 26-year-old, who had more than 21,000 followers on her Instagram account, had moved to Houston with her husband in January. Her friend Tanya Ricardo told KHOU11 that she last spoke to Sharkey around 6 p.m. on Friday and thought it was unusual for her to not respond quickly.

"She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone," Tanya said.

Sharkey's mother had also posted a plea on Facebook after her daughter had been missing for more than 24 hours. "Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!!" Robinault had written.

"No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!" the post read.

A heartbroken Robinault shared another post on Sunday night, confirming that her daughter's body had been found. "It's with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi's body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!" she wrote.

Robinault told ABC13 that she believes her daughter was murdered. "Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut," she said.

An investigation into the case is underway and a cause of death is yet to be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, reported Daily News.