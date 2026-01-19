Meta's Threads has narrowly overtaken Elon Musk's X in daily mobile users, marking a symbolic turning point in the battle for real time social conversation on smartphones. New data cited by TechCrunch suggests that while the margin is slim, the shift reflects changing user habits and a growing appetite for alternative platforms in the post Twitter era.

The milestone underscores how competitive the social media landscape has become, with platforms fighting not only for attention but for habitual daily use. While Threads was initially dismissed by some as a short-lived clone riding on Instagram's reach, the latest numbers indicate it is beginning to carve out a sustained presence, particularly among mobile first users who favour streamlined feeds over constant breaking news alerts.

A Narrow Lead with Big Implications

According to the latest figures collated by Similarweb, Threads has edged ahead of X in terms of daily active mobile users, reversing a long-held hierarchy that once saw Twitter dominate the space. The lead is not overwhelming, but in the fiercely competitive social media market, even a small advantage carries weight.

Daily mobile users are a crucial metric. They indicate not just how many accounts exist, but how often people are opening the app and engaging with content. Threads pulling ahead suggests it has become a habitual stop for millions of users, rather than a novelty tied to its launch hype.

Twitter is dying and threads is replacing it. pic.twitter.com/sH4rXWNrWu — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 18, 2026

Meta's Strategy Starts to Pay Off

Threads benefits from deep integration with Instagram, allowing users to sign up quickly and tap into existing social graphs. This frictionless onboarding helped the app gain traction early on, but maintaining daily engagement has been the real challenge.

Meta has steadily rolled out features aimed at keeping users coming back, including improved feeds, better discovery tools and a growing focus on creators and brands. While Threads still lacks some of X's long-standing features, such as robust direct messaging, its cleaner interface and lighter tone appear to be resonating with mobile users.

X Faces Ongoing Headwinds

X continues to command significant cultural influence, particularly around breaking news and political discourse. However, the platform has faced sustained turbulence since its takeover by Elon Musk, including changes to moderation policies, product instability and advertiser pullback.

These factors have contributed to user fatigue, particularly among casual mobile users who may be less invested in the platform's identity and more sensitive to usability issues. The data suggests that while X remains powerful, its grip on everyday mobile usage is no longer secure.

Mobile First Behaviour Shapes the Battle

The contest between Threads and X is increasingly being decided on phones rather than desktops. Most social media engagement now happens on mobile devices, where speed, simplicity and algorithmic relevance matter more than legacy status.

Threads' design prioritises scrolling and passive consumption, aligning closely with modern mobile habits. X, by contrast, still carries the weight of its earlier identity as a text heavy, real time information network, which may be less appealing to broader audiences.

A Win, But Not the Endgame

Despite edging ahead in daily mobile users, Threads is far from dethroning X entirely. X still leads in overall influence, especially among journalists, politicians and power users. Meanwhile, Threads continues to face criticism over limited features and its reliance on Meta's wider ecosystem.

For now, the data points to a shifting balance rather than a decisive victory. Threads' rise underscores how quickly social media fortunes can change, and how even established platforms can be challenged when user expectations evolve.