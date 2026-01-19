Sony's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue for January 2026 will be rolled out, and subscribers get access to new titles from 20 January. The new batch of games in the catalogue has generated excitement among PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, but some players are mindful that older games may leave the platform.

As the PlayStation Plus subscription expands, the additions this January suit a range of gaming tastes, from survival-horror and driving titles to RPGs. PlayStation Blog confirms Bandai's Ridge Racer is joining the lineup in the PlayStation Plus Premium games, along with Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

Nine New Titles

Here are the official additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games this January:

Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5) - the Resident Evil franchise's 8th installment Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4) - from the Yakuza series, an expansive new RPG Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4) - a scientific expedition game A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5) - a single player adventure game inspired by the blockbuster movie franchise Darkest Dungeon II (PS5, PS4) - the sequel to Darkest Dungeon The Exit 8 (PS5, PS4) - a walking simulator Art of Rally (PS5, PS4) - from the creator of Absolute Drift A Little to the Left (PS5, PS4) - a puzzle game that features a cat Ridge Racer (PS5, PS4) - an intense racing game

The exciting new additions to the lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games are spearheaded by the Resident Evil franchise's newest title, Resident Evil Village, debuting a month before Resident Evil Requiem is launched. Darkest Dungeon II, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Ridge Racer add excitement to the list, but with the rest of the titles, gamers are going to have a busy rest of the month exploring.

The Extra and Premium tiers use a rotating catalogue model: games added to PlayStation Plus Essential remain accessible with an active subscription, while titles in the Extra and Premium lineups rotate in and out of the catalogue. The tiers usually receive an update once every month, which falls on 20 January this month, per Game Rant. The rotation of games creates a sense of urgency for most players, especially those who tend to put off trying out new titles.

Games Racing Against Time

Leaving the PlayStation Plus service is Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, but Like a Dragon Gaiden: Infinite Wealth, from the same developer studio, is replacing it. Joining the roster of titles confirmed to be leaving the service before the January refresh (20 January) are Monopoly Plus, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.

PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscribers, however, will continue to have access to these games once they are redeemed, as long as they remain subscribed to the service. PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will no longer be able to access these games.

The final update to the roster of games added to the library and removed from the service marks one of the most anticipated days for PlayStation Plus subscribers.