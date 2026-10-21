Ms Rachel has offered to meet a Black toddler at the centre of a viral library puppet show controversy after his family said he was treated differently during the event.

The children's educator and entertainer commented on videos posted by the boy's father, Micah Whitaker, inviting his son, Messiah, to meet her and her puppet, Herbie. In a second comment, she said she was sorry about what she called the racism he experienced and said she had messaged the family.

The offer came after footage from a 3 October event at Darien Commons in Connecticut was widely shared online. Whitaker said the library employee running the puppet activity appeared to interact with white children while his son was overlooked.

MS Rachel Offers To Meet Toddler

Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, wrote beneath Whitaker's first TikTok: 'I'd be so honored to meet your little boy and he can meet Herbie any time (our puppet) I'll message you!'

After the family posted an update, she wrote: 'I'm so sorry about the racism he experienced. I messaged you. I'd be so honored to meet him and you two! And he can play with all of our puppets!'

Her comments came as the family continued to seek answers over the incident they described as deeply upsetting.

Whitaker said he began recording because he felt the employee was ignoring Messiah while interacting with other children. He said the family had waited several minutes and that the woman appeared to put the puppet away before bringing it out again as they walked away.

The family's account is an allegation and does not establish why the employee behaved as she did.

Library and NAACP Investigate Allegations

The incident has prompted separate reviews by Darien Library and the Norwalk chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). According to ABC7 New York, Darien Library has retained an independent law firm to investigate, while the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The NAACP said the librarian initially told investigators she had not noticed Messiah standing to the side. Investigators are seeking additional footage that could provide more context about the interaction.

Darien Library said it takes the allegations seriously and remains committed to being a welcoming, inclusive, and safe space for patrons, especially children and their families. The library has also said it notified local law enforcement after threats were made against the library and an employee.

The original video, posted on TikTok on 6 October, had amassed millions of views as the controversy spread across social media. The family said they received support from viewers and organisations while seeking a response.

Family Launches GoFundMe After Viral Video

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign to turn the upsetting experience into a positive memory for their son. The fundraiser says they hope to take Messiah to Disney World.

The campaign description says the family felt their son was treated differently because of his skin colour, but that remains their account rather than an established finding.

Based on the GoFundMe page, Ms Rachel donated $3,000 (£2,250) to the fundraiser. The campaign has since raised more than $3,900 (£2,925), with most of the funds coming from Ms Rachel.

The library and NAACP investigations remain ongoing, and no public finding that the employee discriminated against the child has been announced.