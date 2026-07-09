FIFA has launched an investigation after streamer IShowSpeed was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during two separate FIFA World Cup matches involving Argentina.

The incidents, both captured during his livestreams, have sparked widespread condemnation online, while one of the supporters accused of racist behaviour has denied any wrongdoing.

Two Alleged Incidents Captured During Livestreams

The first incident occurred during Argentina's Round of 32 victory over Cape Verde on 3 July at Miami Stadium, where IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was livestreaming from the stands as part of his World Cup coverage.

Videos shared on social media show the YouTuber confronting a woman wearing an Argentina shirt after hearing comments directed at him.

According to multiple reports, the supporter allegedly said 'go cry at the zoo' in Spanish, a remark that many online viewed as racially offensive.

The exchange quickly went viral, triggering widespread condemnation and prompting calls for FIFA to investigate.

ARGENTINA FANS RACIALLY ABUSE POPULAR STREAM ISHOWSPEED DURING THE WORLD CUP



Racism involving Argentina supporters have once again overshadowed football.



Videos circulating on social media appear to show some Argentina fans making monkey gestures toward streamer IShowSpeed… pic.twitter.com/aXGC6ARliF — Sovereign Media (@sov_media) July 8, 2026

A second incident unfolded days later during Argentina's match against Egypt. Footage appeared to show a male supporter making monkey gestures towards IShowSpeed, with many viewers interpreting the actions as racist.

The clip quickly spread across social media, adding to calls for FIFA to investigate both incidents.

As previously reported, the alleged abuse has become one of the tournament's most widely discussed off-field controversies.

Argentina Fan Denies Racism Allegations

The man accused of making the monkey gestures during Argentina's match against Egypt has denied any racist intent.

According to TMZ, he insisted his actions had been misunderstood and rejected claims that he had directed racist abuse at the American streamer. He maintained that the viral footage had been taken out of context and disputed the way his behaviour had been interpreted online.

No estaba siendo racista, estaba imitando al mismo Speed, me da asco y me tiene podrido la campaña anti Argentina, que para colmo si hubiese sido “racista” que se la banque, esta en TODOS los partidos rompiendo los huevos en contra de Argentina, que le vamos a decir? Te quiero? https://t.co/hI90PVIRBT pic.twitter.com/5xtQlbdiGs — Micha (@ElMichalito) July 7, 2026

On X, the supporter wrote in Spanish: 'I wasn't being racist, I was imitating Speed himself. It disgusts me, and that anti-Argentina campaign has me fed up. To top it off, if it had been "racist", then tough luck for him. He's in all the matches busting balls against Argentina. What are we gonna tell him? Love ya?'

Read more IShowSpeed Racist Abuse Scandal Prompts FIFA Probe During Argentina vs Cape Verde Game IShowSpeed Racist Abuse Scandal Prompts FIFA Probe During Argentina vs Cape Verde Game

FIFA has not publicly identified either supporter, and neither individual has been accused of a criminal offence.

FIFA Opens Investigation

Following the widespread circulation of the footage, FIFA confirmed it had immediately opened an investigation into both alleged incidents.

In a statement, football's governing body said: 'FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms.'

'The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game,' it added.

FIFA said it was gathering information before deciding whether disciplinary action would be taken. The organisation has not provided a timeline for completing its investigation.

IShowSpeed's World Cup Presence

The controversy has attracted even greater attention because IShowSpeed has become one of the most recognisable digital personalities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old content creator has attended several matches through FIFA's creator programme, producing livestreams, behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with players and supporters throughout the tournament.

Known for his energetic broadcasts and football-focused content, the American influencer has amassed more than 150 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X.

His World Cup coverage has attracted millions of viewers, making the alleged incidents among the tournament's most widely discussed off-field controversies.