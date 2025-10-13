MTV has confirmed that several of its music channels in the United Kingdom will be shut down by 31 December 2025. The decision affects MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live HD. The announcement was made by Paramount Media Networks, which operates MTV as part of its global portfolio.

The closures come amid a shift in audience viewing habits and the rising dominance of streaming platforms. The move raises questions about the future of music channels in the UK and how MTV plans to maintain its brand globally.

A Brief History of MTV in the UK

Since its launch in 1987, MTV has played a pivotal role in bringing music videos to UK audiences. Originally focused solely on music television, the network evolved into a mix of reality shows, pop culture content, and music programming.

Over the years, MTV UK expanded to include niche channels such as MTV 80s and MTV 90s, catering to fans of specific eras of music. These channels have been central to the network's presence in the UK, offering curated playlists and themed programmes to viewers.

Official Announcement and Affected Channels

As reported by BBC, Paramount Media Networks will cease broadcasting of their channels MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live HD on 31 December 2025, highlighting the end of linear music programming for the UK market.

The report, however, confirmed that the flagship channel, MTV HD, will continue to air, featuring shows like Naked Dating UK and Geordie Shore.

This closure is part of a broader corporate restructuring and cost-cutting strategy by Paramount, responding to the ongoing audience shift from traditional television to digital streaming platforms. The move reflects the declining viewership of music television as fans increasingly consume music videos on digital platforms.

Reasons Behind the Shutdown

Industry experts attribute MTV UK's decision to several key factors. First, the rise of streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and TikTok has significantly reduced the demand for traditional music channels. Viewers increasingly access music videos on-demand rather than relying on scheduled programming.

Second, younger audiences are shifting towards social media and online content for music discovery and entertainment.

Finally, economic considerations and channel profitability have played a role, with linear music television becoming less financially sustainable in the current media landscape.

Impact on Viewers and the Music Industry

The closure of MTV's UK music channels is expected to affect viewers who rely on curated music video programming. Fans of themed channels such as MTV 80s and MTV 90s may lose access to nostalgic content in a broadcast format.

The shutdown also impacts artists and music labels that previously used MTV channels to promote videos and reach audiences.

Viewers are encouraged to access music content through MTV's digital platforms, including streaming services and online portals, which will continue to provide music-focused programming and content highlights.

Global Implications for MTV

MTV's UK channel closures reflect a broader global trend of reducing traditional music television operations. In other regions, MTV has similarly shifted focus towards reality television, lifestyle content, and major events such as the Video Music Awards.

In the United States, the network temporarily returned to music video programming around the 2025 VMAs, demonstrating a selective approach to music broadcasting. The UK closures underline the network's strategy to prioritise digital engagement and event-driven content while scaling back linear music channels.