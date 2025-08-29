Tommy Lowe, the 93-year-old co-founder of Cracker Barrel, blasted the chain's CEO, Julie Felss Masino, for damaging the 56-year-old business. Masino, who used to be a Taco Bell executive, was urged to leave the logo as is. Further, Lowe accused her of trying to rival the chain's identity in a highly criticised $700 million effort on modernisation.

About Lowe and Cracker Barrel's 'Modern' Changes

On Thursday, Lowe told NewsChannel 5 that 'They're trying to modernize to be like the competition, Cracker Barrel doesn't have any competition'. He then pointed out her time at Taco Bell, saying 'What does Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food?'

Prior to the issue, Lowe served as the chain's Vice President of Operations. He also held a seat on the board of directors for decades.

Lowe then voiced out his concerns, citing the need to work on the food and service. He also urged the executives to leave the barrel, or the logo, alone. Lowe's comments come after the decision of Cracker Barrel executives to take back the widely-critiqued logo redesign.

Notably, the executives also made the decision to remove Uncle Herschel from the country chain's branding. Lowe slammed the rebrand attempt as 'pitiful', saying Masino didn't understand Cracker Barrel's identity due to her tenure in fast food.

Lowe claimed that Masino doesn't know who he is, revealing he has never met her at all. For reference, Masino was named as Cracker Barrel's CEO and President in July 2023.

He added that 'spending $700 million dollars doing that is throwing money out the window'. Masino's changes began to be implemented to the chain's menu, interior design and prices.

She assumed the position in November, with the initial adjustments applied under the radar. While most customers didn't seem to mind at first, Masino's recent alteration raised eyebrows across the US.

Cracker Barrel Responds to Backlash

After Cracker Barrel's new logo was revealed, protests appeared on social media lambasting their rebranding efforts. It got more attention from the public eye when US President Trump weighed in, advising them to revert the changes.

The country chain would eventually give in, addressing the changes with apologies. Cracker Barrel would thank their guests for sharing opinions concerning the chain. 'We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our "old timer" will remain', said the company in a statement.

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.



Prior to the incident, Lowe recalled a 'Grand Ole Opry' man named String Bean. He warned the restaurant during its infancy stage to 'keep it country'. He recounted this to Cracker Barrel's current leaders, warning them of failure if they didn't listen.

Cracker Barrel's History

Cracker Barrel's first store was built along Highway 109 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Co-founder Dan Evins initially wanted to build a gas station, but needed a more appealing establishment for more customers.

He would bring in Lowe, who was a construction business owner. He built a restaurant to accompany the station, providing meals for truckers who passed by the area.

Recalling the past, Lowe said 'It was just a country store for country people, and that's what it is today. They just don't understand'. He added that it took 'forever' to find 10 investors to fund the initial $10,000 to build the store.

Lowe and Evins managed to launch the store, with the first opening taking place on 19 September 1969. While Evins passed away in 2012, Cracker Barrel lived on and expanded to over 650 locations in 44 states.