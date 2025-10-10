Imagine having a smart assistant that invests for you, keeps an eye on your money 24/7, and never loses patience. That's essentially what robo‑advisors do.

WealthTech, the merging of finance and technology, is booming. According to Statista, the robo‑advisory market is projected to surpass £8.9 billion ($10.8 billion) in revenue by the end of 2025. That means more people than ever are automating their investments to work smarter, not harder.

And for those aiming for a £100K portfolio, these nine robo‑advisors could be game‑changers.

1. Betterment — Smart, Simple, Stress‑Free

Betterment offers tax‑loss harvesting, low fees and portfolios designed to suit your risk level. Starting with just £7.80 ($10), it's perfect for people who want to invest without overthinking.

2. Wealthfront — Automated Planning That Works

Wealthfront is ideal if you love goal‑setting. Whether you want to save for a home, retirement, or travel, Wealthfront's AI tools keep you on track. Just set your goal, and the software adjusts automatically.

3. Schwab Intelligent Portfolios — Professional Investing Without Fees

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios charges no advisory fees while offering portfolios diversified across more than 50 ETFs. You need a £4,000 ($5,000) starting balance, but the simplicity and cost‑saving make it worth it.

4. SoFi Automated Investing — Friendly and Flexible

SoFi Automated Investing combines automation with live adviser access. There's no management fee, and you can start with £40 ($50). It's perfect if you want the convenience of automation with the option of talking to a real person.

5. M1 Finance — Customisation Meets Automation

M1 Finance blends automation with personalisation. You can choose pre‑built 'Pies' or design your own, and M1 will keep them balanced. It's ideal for confident investors who want both control and efficiency.

6. Fidelity Go — Trusted Simplicity

Fidelity Go offers a straightforward entry into investing with fees starting at £2.30 ($3) monthly. With Fidelity's reputation and easy‑to‑use interface, it's a strong choice for hassle‑free portfolio management.

7. Acorns — Invest Spare Change, Build Big Wealth

Acorns turns everyday spending into an investment opportunity by rounding up purchases and investing the spare change. Saving just £2.50 ($3.32) a day could grow to £912.50 ($1,214) a year without you thinking twice.

8. Vanguard Digital Advisor — Low‑Cost Investing, Big Returns

Vanguard Digital Advisor uses index funds to deliver low‑cost, long‑term investing. Starting from £80 ($100), it offers portfolios designed for retirement and other life goals.

9. Ellevest — Investing Designed for Women

Ellevest builds portfolios tailored to women's careers and life cycles. It accounts for career breaks and different lifespans, making investing personalised. It's a robo‑advisor with a purpose.

How to Turn Robo‑Investing Into £100K

Even modest, consistent contributions can compound into serious wealth. For example:

Investing £200 ($266) every month at 7% growth could grow to £103,000 ($137,039) in 20 years.

Keep annual fees below 0.30% to maximise returns.

Automate deposits to make investing effortless.

These simple habits can turn a small monthly habit into a substantial portfolio without constant stress.

The Future of WealthTech Is Now

Robo‑advisors have made investing accessible, affordable, and easy. Whether you choose the tailored service of Ellevest, the reliability of Vanguard Digital Advisor, or the simplicity of Betterment, your financial future is just a click away.

Start today with Vanguard Digital Advisor and make your £100K ($133K) portfolio goal a reality.

According to Statista, robo‑advisors are projected to manage over £11 trillion ($14 trillion) globally by 2027, proving automation is the future of investing.