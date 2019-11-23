Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has set Milwaukee Bucks history as the first player to post a 20-15-15 stat line. In their 129-137 win against the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday, Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, and an incredible 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

20-15-15 stats is rare, but not impossible. However, the "Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo is the first player in Milwaukee Bucks history to have done it. The Bucks is an old franchise dating back to the late '60s and winning a championship as early as 1971. Legends such as Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for them. 10-time All-Star Ray Allen started his career with the Bucks. There's also Michael Redd, Brandon Jennings, Sidney Moncrief, and Bob Lanier. The team hasn't been short on exceptional NBA talent.

But this season, more than half a century since the franchise started, it is the first time that a Bucks player posted 20-15-15 stats. It is considered a monster triple-double. Fifteen rebounds or assists alone is already a fantastic performance, and doing both on the same night makes it even more exciting.

Then again, it didn't come as a shock to the broader NBA community. Antetokounmpo, after all, is the reigning MVP. It means he has the approval of his peers, seniors, and the NBA as a whole, on and off the court. In his MVP year, he averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. This year, he is doing even better with 30.1 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Breaking the 20-15-15 barrier was only a matter of time for the 24-year old Greek. It won't be a surprise if he does it several more times in his basketball career.

According to Clutch Points, it is Antetokounmpo's second triple-double of the season. After playing 15 games, the Bucks are sitting on a 12-3 record and are currently the number one team in the Eastern Conference. If it goes on, a back-to-back MVP title is in store for the young player. If the Antetokounmpo-led Bucks do well in the playoffs, then they can go for their second championship this year.