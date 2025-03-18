Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal once experienced an unexpected moment at Walmart when his credit card was declined despite holding what was believed to be the store's largest transaction.

Shaq states he set the mark for the largest transaction ever at Walmart, totalling an astounding £53949.49 ($70,000). In an HBO's Real Sports interview, the former basketball player remembered the event, which happened when he moved from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns. Lacking any items in his new place, he made a late-night visit to the store to buy necessary supplies.

This surprising incident, which happened many years ago, now raises a fascinating question: Did someone eventually surpass O'Neal's massive purchase and claimed the title of Walmart's biggest spender?

A Shopping List Fit For A Giant

Upon arriving, O'Neal acquired various goods, spanning furniture, apparel, and various necessities. He revealed the extensive list of things he purchased: 'I gotta go get four or five TVs, I gotta go get printers, I gotta go get laptops, sheets, towels, underwear, t-shirts,' he said. As the shopping trip concluded, his grand total reached a staggering £53949.49 ($70,000).

"I have the highest purchase in Walmart history." @SHAQ recalls the time he spent so much money in a single shopping spree that American Express thought his card was stolen.



Watch his full interview from the latest Real Sports on HBO GO, HBO NOW and On-Demand. pic.twitter.com/uKaOQyROLK — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) March 28, 2018

'I'm very impatient,' he said. 'So they already got the apartment set up, and I ain't got nothing. I ain't got no towels, I ain't got no pots and pans ... I'm Walmart's biggest customer ... Pans, socks, underwears, tank tops, TVs, printers, computers.'

A Checkout Surprise

Despite his considerable fortune, O'Neal encountered an unforeseen snag at the register. His payment card was declined multiple times. 'I put my credit card in and got declined. So I pull it out, put it back in—declined again,' he recalled. Confused, he wondered if something was wrong with his finances: 'I know I'm not broke,' he thought.

American Express Gets Involved

The reason for the hold-up became clear: American Express had marked the massive purchase as potentially fraudulent. Their security team contacted O'Neal, cautioning him about the unusual activity on his card.

'Hey man, somebody's stealing your credit card, and they spent $70,000 at Walmart,' the agent informed him. To which O'Neal calmly replied: 'No, that was me.'

With the confusion resolved, O'Neal finalised the transaction without issue. His £53949.49 ($70,000) bill is said to be the biggest individual purchase in Walmart's history, a detail that further enhances the legendary status of the towering basketball star.

Enter The New Record Holder

While O'Neal's massive shopping spree became a memorable anecdote, another unexpected individual eventually eclipsed his place in Walmart's history books for the largest single purchase.

In December, the online personality SteveWillDoIt took to X, declaring in a post: 'I spent over £77055.50 ($100,000) at Walmart! (NEW WORLD RECORD).'

I spent over $100,000 at Walmart! (NEW WORLD RECORD) pic.twitter.com/3A1otKQoql — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) December 2, 2024

Stephen Deleonardis, widely recognised online as SteveWillDoIt, is a well-known internet figure associated with the NELK Boys and famous for his audacious stunts and challenges. His online content frequently includes lavish contests, playful pranks, and personal vlogs that draw in a significant viewership.

Aiming to top O'Neal's mark for the largest Walmart purchase, Deleonardis, during a trip to a Miami store in December 2024, revealed his ambitious goal: 'We are at Walmart somewhere in Miami, and we're here to break Shaquille O'Neal's record for most money spent at Walmart,' he declared.

While O'Neal famously spent £53949.49 ($70,000) at the store, Steve had a loftier target in mind, intending to reach £77055.50 ($100,000) in purchases.

A Generous Shopping Spree

Deleonardis intended to give back to others by shelling out $100,000 on items for Walmart shoppers. With a touch of humour highlighting his grand gesture, he quipped: 'I want to spend $100,000 on the customers. And then I want to buy myself one pack of gum—one pack of sugar-free gum.'

Ultimately, with his purchases totaling £88624.13 ($115,000), Steve went beyond O'Neal's £53945.12 ($70,000) mark. 'That was it—the most money ever spent at Walmart,' he announced, proudly displaying the receipts in a video posted on X.

Spreading Joy with Lavish Presents

After his monumental shopping trip, Deleonardis extended his kindness by bestowing valuable items to those who had supported him. He presented a Rolex watch to his skydiving instructor, noting that the instructor, despite an appreciation for watches, probably didn't own one.

'I'm gonna give that guy, my skydiving instructor, a Rolex,' he said, adding that it was his way of showing gratitude for keeping him safe.

Unexpected Treats For Store Patrons

Beyond his lavish gifts for his inner circle, Deleonardis brought joy to everyday Walmart shoppers. Throughout his spending spree, Steve loaded up carts with televisions, Xbox gaming consoles, and various other electronics—all intended for unsuspecting customers. He invited people in the store to take whatever caught their eye, taking care of the entire payment himself.

'I want you to go in that store and spend as much goddamn money as you possibly can. And I'm buying it,' he told one lucky customer.

Although Deleonardis initially aimed to surpass Shaquille O'Neal's spending record, his shopping trip evolved into something greater—a significant distribution of impactful presents. From high-end timepieces and an automobile to covering the expenses of fellow shoppers, Deleonardis showcased his characteristic extravagant kindness, ensuring the occasion was truly memorable.

'I didn't realise how much $100,000 goes in Walmart,' he admitted, mentioning that he could have continued spending if he had more time.