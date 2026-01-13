International cooperation in lunar exploration has reached a new milestone as Portugal joins the global effort to return to the Moon. By signing the Artemis Accords, the nation aligns itself with a growing coalition of allies committed to sustainable and peaceful space activity. This move highlights the shifting landscape of extra-terrestrial diplomacy as distinct global alliances begin to define the future of the cosmos.

By joining a group of 59 other states, Portugal has become the most recent signatory to the Artemis Accords, pledging to uphold ethical standards as it works with NASA to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

A New Era for Portuguese Ambition

On 11 January, Helena Canhão, Portugal's Secretary of State for Science and Innovation, formalised her nation's entry into the framework managed by NASA and the US Department of State. To mark this commitment, a special event took place in Lisbon as part of a two-day meeting between the two countries aimed at strengthening their wider partnership.

With Portugal’s signing, the Artemis Accords have reached 60 international signatories.



What began during the President’s first administration with 8 nations has grown, in just 5 years, into a coalition spanning the globe. The Accords are growing as our missions to the Moon and… pic.twitter.com/ydjXEjBmtp — NASA (@NASA) January 12, 2026

During the event, the executive director of the newly formed Portuguese Space Agency, Hugo Costa, observed that 2026 marks our return to the lunar surface. He suggested that this milestone marks a new period of discovery that mirrors the spirit of historic Portuguese voyagers like Magellan, who first sailed around the globe.

'As a nation that approaches space sustainability with great care and responsibility, Portugal and the Portuguese Space Agency are proud to join the Artemis Accords and contribute to the sustainable, beneficial, and peaceful use of space for all humankind,' Costa said.

Global Unity in the Golden Age of Discovery

Through a video message, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman noted that Portugal has entered a group of states dedicated to establishing a secure, clear, and successful environment for celestial operations. 'This is our generation's Golden Age of Exploration,' he said. 'Together, we are advancing innovation, driving international collaboration, and discovering the secrets of the universe.'

Welcome to the Artemis Accords, Portugal! 🇵🇹



One of America's oldest allies has joined this growing coalition of nations committed to safe, transparent, and peaceful exploration of space.



This 60th signing strengthens the Artemis alliance, ignites more opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/6D9WxLRlMu — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) January 12, 2026

'This is a meaningful step forward for responsible space exploration,' said U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo, who participated in the event. 'Shared principles like those in the Artemis Accords are essential to ensuring that space remains a domain of stability, safety, and opportunity for all nations.'

The Foundations of the Artemis Framework

NASA and the US Department of State worked with seven other founding members to create the Artemis Accords in 2020, during the first Trump administration. This initiative was launched to address the surge of interest in the Moon from both the public sector and private enterprise.

The Department of State has offered its best wishes to Portugal as it becomes the 60th nation to date to endorse the Artemis Accords. By joining this group, the country has formally pledged to ensure that the exploration and utilisation of space remain entirely peaceful.

Upholding Principles for the Common Good

By joining the pact, nations commit to exploring the cosmos transparently and helping fellow travellers in need, ensuring that scientific discoveries are available for all of humanity to study.

The framework also focuses on preventing interference between different missions, safeguarding heritage sites, and creating high standards for space travel that serve the common interest. In the coming months and years, the number of signatories is anticipated to grow as more states align with these values.