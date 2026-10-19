The 23-year-old model wore a colourful PINK ensemble in Culver City after previously appearing in a Victoria's Secret campaign.

Natalia Bryant made her Victoria's Secret runway debut at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, 18 October, marking a milestone in her modelling career. The 23-year-old model wore a colourful ensemble from Victoria's Secret PINK at the event in Culver City. Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, had spoken about watching the show as a child.

Her debut brought her onto the same runway as established models, including Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Alex Consani, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid and Jasmine Tookes. While several participants had appeared at previous editions, this was Bryant's first time walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The occasion also built on an existing relationship with the brand. Bryant appeared in a PINK campaign in autumn 2024, according to published fashion coverage. Her latest appearance marked a new step beyond that earlier campaign work.

Natalia Bryant's Victoria's Secret PINK Look Mixed Sparkle and Streetwear

Bryant's runway ensemble combined lingerie-inspired styling with colourful streetwear details. She wore a black bra featuring leopard-print lettering beneath a hot-pink shrug. Her light-wash jeans were embellished with multicoloured gemstones, creating a sparkling contrast with the other pieces.

Accessories added further detail to the outfit. Bryant carried a mirrorball handbag and wore silver heels, silver heart-shaped earrings and a headband decorated with a bow. Her studded belt also featured miniature versions of PINK's stuffed dog mascot.

The combination reflected the playful styling of the PINK line while giving Bryant a distinctive look for her first appearance at the show. The outfit also provided a clear visual connection to the brand with which she had previously collaborated.

Her appearance formed part of the wider 2026 fashion show, which brought together returning runway names and newcomers. The event took place on Sunday, 18 October, in Culver City, California.

Why the Show Meant So Much to Natalia Bryant

Bryant's childhood interest in the fashion show was central to her explanation of the occasion. Speaking to Page Six before the event, she said she was 'over the moon' about being selected. The interview connected her debut with a programme she had watched for years.

'I used to watch the show every year, since I was a little girl,' Bryant told the publication. Her recollection offered a personal explanation for why the opportunity mattered beyond another professional booking.

She also described how she prepared for the runway. Bryant said she watched clips of previous Victoria's Secret shows repeatedly to help her get into the right mindset. 'I had the shows on repeat, really trying to get into that mindset,' she said.

Her preparation reflected the work involved in translating an established interest into a professional appearance. Rather than relying solely on her familiarity with the event, she studied earlier shows before making her debut.

Backstage photographs showed Bryant smiling at the event. Her appearance also drew attention because she was joining a runway associated with established models and the brand's recognisable fashion-show format.

The interview was reported by Page Six ahead of the show, while fashion coverage published after the event documented her outfit and runway appearance.

From Versace to Victoria's Secret, Natalia Bryant's Steady Climb

Bryant's modelling career began with a runway appearance at Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on 22 September 2023. She subsequently added further runway credits, including work associated with Boss and Off-White, according to published fashion coverage.

Her portfolio also extends beyond catwalk appearances. Reports have linked her to campaigns for Adidas and David Yurman, giving her experience across both runway and commercial modelling.

The Victoria's Secret debut therefore represents another credit in a career that has developed across several fashion settings. Her earlier PINK campaign also meant she was not entirely new to the brand before stepping onto its runway.

However, one appearance does not establish a model's long-term standing in the industry. Future opportunities with Victoria's Secret, or other fashion houses, cannot be determined from this event alone.

For Bryant, the clearest significance lies in the connection between a childhood interest and a professional milestone. She had watched the show for years and subsequently became one of its participants.

Her debut adds to a portfolio that already includes runway appearances and advertising campaigns. Whether it leads to further opportunities with Victoria's Secret remains to be seen.