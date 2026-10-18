Amanda Seyfried said giving interviews is 'hard to do' at the moment, but insisted it is 'for a good reason,' as she walked the 2026 Academy Museum Gala red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday 17 October.

The Oscar-nominated actress made the comments to The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet. Asked how she was doing, she smiled and described life as 'interesting,' although she did not say what lay behind the difficulty.

She also reflected on fate. 'I think everything that's happening is meant to happen,' she said. 'Everything, everyone that's in your life is meant to be in your life.'

She continued: 'I'm here tonight and I'm meant to be here and I get to go home tomorrow and I'm meant to be home.'

Pressed on what she was happy to discuss, Seyfried offered a light list of subjects: emus, Halloween, apple pie, olives and 'really good hard ciders.' She did not name any upcoming project, and the reason behind her remark has not been confirmed.

Nothing has been confirmed and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify any speculation about Amanda Seyfried's future projects.

Midnight Navy Prada Look at Academy Museum Gala

Seyfried wore a midnight navy strapless Prada gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery. The dress had a structured, fitted bodice and a full skirt with layered, pleated side panels tied at the hips. As she held the skirt on the carpet, the sheer tiers fanned out, giving the impression of a cape opening as she moved.

Amanda Seyfried photographed at the Academy Museum 6th Annual Gala. 📷 pic.twitter.com/rw68MpqvT6 — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) October 18, 2026

She wore her long blonde hair loose and chose a single sparkling necklace, with no other prominent accessories. The pared-back styling kept the focus on the cut and drape of the gown.

The gala, sometimes described as the 'Met Gala of the West', is regarded by many in the industry as the unofficial start of awards season. The annual event raises funds for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which opened in 2021.

Amanda Seyfried's Awards Recognition and Recent Work

Seyfried received her first Oscar nomination, for best supporting actress, for playing Hollywood star Marion Davies in David Fincher's Netflix biopic Mank at the 2021 ceremony.

She won a Golden Globe in 2023 and an Emmy for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding investors, in the Hulu series The Dropout. The series dramatised the rise and fall of the blood-testing start-up.

This year she was nominated at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for her performance as the title character in The Testament of Ann Lee. The film, directed by Mona Fastvold and released by Searchlight Pictures, tells the story of the founder of the Shakers, an 18th-century religious movement.

In a New Yorker interview published in January, Seyfried said winning an Oscar was not important to her, asking: 'Why would I need one now?' She added that she feels she has already proved she can tackle difficult roles across genres.

Best known for films including Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls, she has worked across film and television for more than two decades. She also stars in the Peacock crime drama Long Bright River.