Victoria Beckham has spoken candidly about a lifetime of self-doubt in a new interview published in The Times on Wednesday, saying she has 'spent my whole life feeling that I'm not good enough' and only now feels able to accept the way she looks. The remarks, made on the newspaper's The Beauty Desk podcast, also saw the former Spice Girl reflect on ageing, work and why she has no interest in slowing down.

The development followed comments from Beckham, 52, in which she revisited a theme she has discussed previously, that public visibility does not eliminate personal insecurities and can, in some cases, intensify them. At the centre of the story is her reflection on the realities of life in the spotlight, offering a more personal perspective that contrasts with the polished public image often associated with the Beckham brand.

Victoria Beckham On Feeling 'Not Good Enough'

Beckham said she has spent much of her life 'feeling that I'm not good enough, and not liking how I look,' but added that growing older has made her less concerned with other people's opinions. 'The great thing about getting older is I really care less about what other people think. I can own the narrative now,' she said.

Victoria Beckham Says She's Spent Her 'Whole Life' Feeling 'Not Good Enough' But Now ‘Accepts’ Herself https://t.co/CQf71MF69y — People (@people) May 27, 2026

There is a certain relief in hearing that from someone who has lived so publicly and, for years, so heavily scrutinised. Beckham was once parsed for everything from her expression to her frame, and the old Posh Spice image became a kind of trap as much as a brand. Now she says ageing has given her room to step outside it, and the change sounds genuine rather than packaged for consumption.

She also pushed back on the idea that turning 50 means compromise. 'I also don't think that you have to give up just because you're 50,' she said. 'That doesn't mean that you have to compromise. You can still look good.' That is not a radical sentiment, but it lands with more force coming from someone whose face and body have been scrutinised so relentlessly for so long.

Victoria Beckham And The Spice Girl Label

Beckham was equally direct about how she sees her career. She said she was a Spice Girl for four years, but has spent around 20 years building her fashion business, and that the latter defines her far more than her pop past. 'I'm not an actor, I'm not a singer, obviously the worst Spice Girl, but other than that, which was a one-time thing, I don't have another job,' she said.

Victoria Beckham confie avoir passé quasiment « toute sa vie » à se sentir « pas assez bien » https://t.co/FBnVNsfgBX — VANITY FAIR FRANCE (@VanityFairFR) May 28, 2026

The remarks also offer insight into Beckham's current priorities, highlighting her focus on business rather than nostalgia. She said she works in the office every day, dividing her time between London, where her fashion operations are based, and New York, home to her beauty business. The comments present a picture of a hands-on entrepreneur actively involved in the day-to-day management of her brands.

Beckham also suggested that, in another career, she could have become a makeup artist, noting that she has learned extensively from beauty professionals throughout the years. While the comment was made casually, it aligns with the broader image she presents today, one centred less on celebrity spectacle and more on experience, expertise, and sustained involvement in her work.

Victoria Beckham's Family And Work Ethic

Beckham's family life also came up, and here her tone was less confessional and more determined. She spoke about her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and said she wants them to see how passionate she is about her work and how hard both she and David Beckham have always worked. The lesson, she said, is to lead by example.

That sort of language can sound rehearsed in celebrity interviews, but in Beckham's case it fits the long-running image of a household built on discipline as much as glamour. She said the children are driven and have their own passions, and added, 'I always say dream big, and then dream even bigger'. It is polished, yes, but there is nothing wrong with a mother sounding like a mother.

The interview also touched on wellness, an area Beckham has long treated as routine rather than trend. She said her family has bloodwork taken regularly so they know which vitamins they need, and emphasised the basics of health, including water, sleep, exercise and eating as well as possible. Beckham's version of wellness is not mystical or punishing. It is organised, monitored and very on message.

Victoria Beckham And Getting Older

The interview presents Beckham as embracing a stage of life that balances ambition with self-acceptance, allowing space for both professional drive and personal reflection. In that context, her comments about feelings of inadequacy are not peripheral to the discussion but form a central theme, offering insight into how she views her personal and professional journey.

While Beckham remains closely associated with beauty, fashion, and a carefully cultivated public image, her remarks revealed a more reflective and personal perspective. Rather than representing a complete reinvention, the interview suggests a gradual evolution, one that acknowledges the realities of age, work, and family life while highlighting a growing sense of confidence in her own identity and experience.

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