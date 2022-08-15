Out of the mouth of babes - Sean Moeller was only nine years old when he suggested that there should be a holiday devoted to doing nothing of importance. In an interview with Valerie Monson in The Des Moines Register, Sean highlighted that activities like cleaning and real work were not relaxing and therefore should be avoided on this holiday. Thus, National Relaxation Day was created.

Although the informal holiday was founded in 1985, Moeller himself is still incredibly committed to what he started today. Since 2016, he began recognising and awarding one person per year for having a significant proclivity for relaxation.

This holiday is globally appreciated by various charities, public institutions and media organizations like Sport England, The New Scientist, the Mental Health Foundation, and BBC Earth.

August 15th is the day to slow down and unwind. National relaxation day is all about focusing on taking care of yourself and finding time to destress. Finding the time to rejuvenate your tired bodies and minds will help prevent many health risks too.

Healthline notes that stress hormones weaken your immune system and make your body susceptible to viral illnesses like the common cold and flu. Stress will also increase the time it takes to recover from an illness or injury, something you cannot take lightly with the various strains of the COVID-19 pandemic still infecting even those who are already vaccinated.

How to celebrate National Relaxation Day

Treat yourself to a spa day

The warm bubbly spa water helps lower blood pressure, improves circulation, and creates an overall feeling of relaxation. Some people have even remarked that they feel like a completely new person after the experience.

If you have the extra cash, why not splurge for a hot tub at home? That way every day can be your own national relaxation day.

Do a digital detox

Let's admit it. Social media can be one of your top stressors. Everything at your fingertips can be magical, but it can also keep you on edge as your read article after article about depressing world events.

Use this day put your phone away, unplug your laptop and stay away from social media altogether. Maybe post something first to let everyone know not to worry about you going off-grid, then entice them to do the same as well. Life has become increasingly tech-focused these days, and a digital detox can help put things in perspective.