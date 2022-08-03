While city life certainly has its allure in its fast-paced, overflowing, and intense lifestyle, the high-energy way of living can be exhausting when done without any breaks. Excessive and prolonged stress can lead to burnout, whose symptoms include loss of motivation, cynicism, and detachment.

If you think you're one of those in dire need of a break but can't take an extended leave from work, then look no further! These hidden gems are secluded areas that are not only picturesque but also places that can provide much-needed peace and relaxation. The best part is that they're all located in the UK, are cheaper, and require less travel time!

Stanton, Cotswolds

Stanton is one of the lesser-known Cotswolds villages and is best explored on horseback. The people there are few but incredibly welcoming, and their local riding school offers guided rides up a hill where you can see a scenic view that overlooks 16 counties.

Once you're tired from your horse ride, you can unwind at the local village pub and mingle with the locals or extend your tour to the medieval parish church and its early 14th-century wall paintings.

Stanton is best reached by car, but you can also travel to Cotswolds by train until you reach the Moreton-in-Marsh stop. From there, it is a 20-minute taxi journey to Stanton.

Heights of Abraham, Derbyshire

Derbyshire's oldest attraction is England's first-ever mountain cable car facility. The Heights of Abraham is a beautiful hilltop part accessible by foot or a cable car that passes from Derwent Valley to the top of Masson Hill for around £22 per passenger.

For those who prefer to stay on the ground, the park also boasts many underground caverns and mines for those interested in spelunking. The peak district has a majestic view as well.

Reaching the hillside from Derby takes about 30 minutes.

Staithes, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire is often overlooked for bigger cities or more popular coastal areas and is ideal for escaping crowds. Staithes is a working fishing village, so you can spend an idle day watching the fishers with their daily catch, or you can try fossil hunting on the beach.

A trip to Staithes will earn you a view of their impressive coastline and delightful holiday cottages. You can also choose to take spend the day lazing on a towel on their wide stretch of sandy beach.

You can get to Staithes via train by journeying up to the North Yorkshire Coast via the Esk Valley Line. From the Whitby station, you can get to Staithes by taking a bus operated by Arriva North East.