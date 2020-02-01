This year's All-Star Game will include a uniform tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died last week with seven others in a helicopter crash. Team LeBron captain, LeBron James, will wear the No 2. Jersey and Team Giannis captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will wear No. 24.

Kobe Bryant used the No. 8 Jersey in his early years as a Los Angeles Lakers player, and changed it to 24 starting in the 2006-2007 season. 24 is also his high school jersey number, before he changed it to 33. The number 33 jersey is retired in Lower Merion High School. Kobe Bryant played for the Lakers in his entire 20-year career as a professional basketball player. He won five championships during his time with the Lakers. He will be honoured posthumously later this year, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Usually, a player needs to be fully retired for at least four seasons before being eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Gianna "Gigi" Bryant is also a standout basketball player herself. She wears the No 2 jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers will also retire that number as a tribute to her. Quinn Cook, who is currently using that jersey number, (Cook used it in High School, College, and now with the Lakers), will gladly give it up out of respect and change to No. 28 moving forward.

According to NBA.com, in addition to the jersey number change, Uniform sponsor Nike also added jersey patches of nine stars representing all who died in the ill-fated helicopter crash as part of the All-Star Game uniform.

In the rookie-sophomore game on Valentine's day, Players will wear jersey patches with the number 2 and 24 surrounded by nine stars. The same jersey patch will be worn by players participating in various challenges and exhibitions, including the prestigious 3-point competition and slam dunk contest before the main All-Star game.

The complete roster of players who will participate in the 69th All-Star Game will be revealed on TNT in a special 2020 NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, February 6.