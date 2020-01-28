The NBA has called off Tuesday's match involving the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, as a mourning gesture towards their legendary former player, late Kobe Bryant.

Last Sunday, the 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash in California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, along with seven other people, also perished in the unfortunate event.

The Lakers were due to host their city-rivals, the LA Clippers, in a fixture that will now take place on a later date. According to the National Basketball Association (NBA), the postponement was decided "out of respect for the Lakers organisation."

Five-time NBA champion Bryant was named an NBA All-Star 18 times before he retired in 2016 after a glorious 20-year career with the Lakers.

After the tragedy, Lakers released a statement which reads: "The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available."

Meanwhile, more than one million people backed a petition which proposes the use oof Kobe Bryant's image as the new official logo of the NBA.

The logo currently in use was designed by Alan Siegel. It features the silhouette of another LA Lakers icon, Jerry West. In 2017, the logo's font was tweaked a little. Apart from than tiny modification, the logo for the NBA hasn't changed since 1971 when it was first designed.

The basketball organisation has yet to comment on whether they would update the logo with Bryant's silhouette. West was also once the LA Lakers' general manager. He too hasn't spoken regarding this petition, as of now.

However, West did give a heartfelt tribute to the fallen star after the latter's death was confirmed. He claimed to have felt like losing a son. He also described the accident to be beyond tragic and incomprehensible.

West shared how he watched Bryant grow from being an energetic kid into the man that he eventually became. The late basketball hero made the world a better place, said the 81-year old.