Winning the NBA Coach of the Year award is the ultimate mark of coaching success. Yet a startling trend has emerged: every winner from 2018 to 2023 has been fired within a few years. This 'Coach of the Year Curse' reveals the harsh reality behind NBA coaching careers.

How the NBA Coach of the Year Award Became a Sign of Job Insecurity

Between 2018 and 2023, six coaches received the prestigious award, and each faced dismissal soon after:

2018: Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors) – Fired within the same season.

2019: Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) – Fired four years later in 2023.

2020: Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors) – Fired three years later in 2023.

2021: Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks) – Fired in 2025 after four years.

2022: Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) – Fired just one year later.

2023: Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings) – Fired within a year.

On average, these NBA Coach of the Year winners lasted fewer than three years after their win, highlighting a troubling pattern of rapid coaching turnover despite top accolades.

Why Are NBA Coach of the Year Winners Facing Early Firings?

Several factors contribute to this trend of firing award-winning coaches:

Unrealistic Playoff Expectations: Teams expect not only regular-season success but deep playoff runs. Falling short often costs coaches their jobs.

Management Overhauls Lead to Coaching Changes: New general managers frequently seek fresh coaching voices, regardless of past awards.

Pressure to Maintain Team Harmony: Reports about internal conflicts have played a role, as seen in Tom Thibodeau's firing despite the Knicks' playoff success.

According to Athlon Sports, playoff success remains the key yardstick, and failing to advance can quickly turn fan and management sentiment against coaches.

The Tom Thibodeau Story: Playoff Success Isn't Enough

Thibodeau's dismissal shocked many. He led the Knicks to their first playoff appearance in eight years and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, their best postseason showing since 1999. Yet, he was fired due to reported 'internal relationship and communication issues'. This case highlights how off-court dynamics can outweigh on-court achievements.

The Emotional Toll of the NBA Coaching 'Curse'

Coaching in the NBA involves immense pressure. Mike Budenholzer, a 2019 Coach of the Year winner, said, 'No matter the successes, you're only as good as your last season'. Coaches must balance winning games with managing personalities and expectations.

Thibodeau once remarked, 'Coaching in the NBA is as much about managing personalities as it is about tactics', revealing the human side of this high-pressure profession.

What This NBA Coaching Trend Means for Fans and the League

The Coach of the Year award no longer guarantees job security.

NBA coaches face intense pressure to win in the playoffs and maintain team unity.

Front office changes often lead to coaching turnover, even after award-winning seasons.

The personal and emotional costs for coaches are considerable.

Key Data Reveals the Harsh Reality Behind NBA Coaching Jobs

Coaches lasted an average of 2.8 years after winning Coach of the Year.

Multiple firings occurred despite strong regular seasons and playoff appearances.

This reveals the NBA's focus on postseason success and organisational harmony over regular-season awards.

Final Thoughts: The NBA Coach of the Year Award Is a Double-Edged Sword

While the NBA Coach of the Year award celebrates excellence, recent history shows it often precedes career instability. From 2018 to 2023, all winners were fired within a few years, underscoring the league's ruthless nature.

For fans, this 'Coach of the Year Curse' adds intrigue to coaching changes. For coaches, it is a reminder that even the highest honour offers no job security in the fiercely competitive NBA.