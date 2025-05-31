Jake Retzlaff, the rising quarterback and Brigham Young University's co-captain, finds himself at the centre of controversy following sexual assault allegations that have cast a shadow over his rising football career.

The 21-year-old athlete, who made headlines for his on-field prowess and groundbreaking endorsement deals, now faces a civil lawsuit filed on 21 May 2025 that threatens to upend his carefully built reputation.

The lawsuit, filed by a Utah woman identified as Jane Doe AG, alleges that Retzlaff sexually assaulted her at his home in November 2023 after the pair connected through social media.

The legal filing, reported by The Salt Lake Tribune on 21 May, seeks damages for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Whilst no criminal charges have been filed, the civil case has thrust the young athlete into an unwelcome spotlight.

Unpacking The 2023 Allegations Against Retzlaff

Their initial connection, according to the accuser, happened through social media. Retzlaff now faces a lawsuit alleging battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states the woman aims to recover punitive damages from the BYU quarterback.

Attorney Mark Baute, representing Retzlaff, has mounted a vigorous defence, declaring his client "factually innocent" and describing him as a "nice young man." The stark contrast between these characterisations and the serious nature of the allegations underscores the complexity of a case that has divided opinion amongst fans and observers alike.

Beyond the current legal situation, interest also surrounds Jake Retzlaff's personal connections and background.

Who Are Jake Retzlaff's Parents

Steve and Max Retzlaff have been pivotal figures in Jake's football journey. According to Essentially Sports , they have been a support system for the Cougars' co-captain. His father has been key in guiding Jake through significant career choices.

Steve was heavily involved in considering the advantages and disadvantages when BYU extended an offer to Jake following his impressive performance at Riverside City College.

In his CBS Sports interview, his dad confessed to being nervous about whether choosing Provo would be the right decision. 'I was more than concerned ... not football-wise but father-wise,' he said.

Max Retzlaff, his mother, holds a significant place in his life, even with her more reserved public presence. In that same interview, however, she shared that she felt no nervousness, a contrast to her husband's admitted anxiety. She felt confident in Jake's ability to adapt to new environments.

'We've been used to being a minority in the communities that we've lived, so he was used to not being like everybody else,' she said of Jake. 'He's made a great job of adapting to the communities that he's been in,' she noted. Beyond his family connections, Jake Retzlaff's romantic life has also drawn interest.

Who Is Jake Retzlaff's Girlfriend

Athlon Sports reports that Retzlaff is in a relationship with Jaelynn Lambert, who has consistently supported him throughout his athletic career. She frequently shows her encouragement at games through uplifting messages and social media updates.

Jaelynn Lambert's LinkedIn profile shows her as a student-athlete at Brigham Young University (BYU), where she plays outfield for the BYU Cougars softball team. Her USA Athletics Gold profile notes that she was born to David and Jennifer Lambert on 28 August 2003 in Temecula, California.

Jaelynn, 21, has an older sister named Janeece. Her LinkedIn profile notes that she began attending Chaparral High School in August 2019, dedicating '3 hours daily to practice improving performance,' ultimately earning her the 'Rookie of the Year' title. Beyond his personal relationships, many are also curious about Jake Retzlaff's financial details.

Jake Retzlaff's Net Worth

Mabumbe estimates Jake's net worth to be between $500,000 and $1 million (£372408.96 to £0.74 million). His income stems from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, various endorsements, and his football career. Notably, he was the first athlete to secure an NIL deal with Manischewitz, a partnership that involved appearances in promotional videos and limited-edition products featuring his likeness.

For now, Retzlaff continues to play for BYU whilst the legal process unfolds. The university has remained largely silent on the matter, though the situation undoubtedly presents challenges for an institution known for its strict honour code and religious values. How this case resolves will likely have implications not just for Retzlaff's future, but for how universities handle allegations against star athletes in an era of increased scrutiny and accountability.