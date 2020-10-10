The Miami Heat pulled off a 111-108 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in a nail-biter game 5, preventing the Lakers from ending the season on Friday night. The series now stands at 3-2 still in favour of the Lakers. Game 6 is set on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat with a triple-double performance scoring 35 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and giving out 11 assists. The rest of the Miami Heat contributed to the game, especially Duncan Robinson, who scored 26 points covering for the injured Goran Dragic.

According to the ESPN Sports Center Twitter page, Butler played 47 minutes in Game 5, resting for only 48 seconds.

Jimmy only rested for 48 seconds in Game 5.



Played his heart out. #NBAFinals

The shorthanded Heat played with a seven-man rotation. Everyone except Andre Iguodala contributed double-digit scoring, including rookies Tyler Herro (12) and Kendrick Nunn (14). According to NBA.com, Herro recorded his 20th consecutive game with 10+ points, the most in NBA playoff history for a rookie.

Tyler Herro recorded his 20th consecutive postseason game with 10 points tonight, the most in NBA Playoff history for a rookie. pic.twitter.com/UH4NImwGzH — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Veteran Andre Iguodala was on the floor for 20 minutes without scoring any points, but grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 2 assists for the Heat.

While it's an apparent team effort for Miami, the Lakers is a two-man show. LeBron James made a stellar performance scoring 40 points, with 13 rebounds, and 7 assists. Anthony Davis had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. Apart from those two superstars, No other Lakers scored more than seven points except Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 16.

Rajon Rondo added 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. However, no other Los Angeles player in their nine-man rotation has more than five rebounds or assists except their two superstars.

The Lakers were ahead 108-107 with 21 seconds left in the game. Butler penetrated the middle, drawing a foul from Davis. Butler made both free throws putting the Heat ahead 109-108 with over 16 seconds left.

During the Lakers' possession, Danny Green set up a long pick and roll with LeBron James, drawing the Miami defense leaving Green open in the three-point line. Green missed the open three, but the Lakers recovered the ball. In a weird twist of fate, Markieff Morris turned the ball over with 2.2 seconds left.

In the next possession, the Lakers committed a foul to stop the clock putting rookie Tyler Herro on the line. He shot and made two quick free throws sealing the win for Miami.