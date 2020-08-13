Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo has received a one-game suspension after he headbutted Washington Wizards center Moe Wagner during Tuesday's game.

Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and is a strong contender for the title again this season. The 25-year old was ejected during the second quarter of the match against the Wizards after he hit Wagner with his head. The Bucks won the game 126-113. Fortunately, none of the players were injured.

It marked only the third time in the 25-year-old's career that he was ejected. Antetokounmpo also has only six flagrant fouls throughout his NBA career that spans seven years.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

The incident happened as Antetokounmpo approached Wagner in frustration near the Milwaukee hoop. The headbutt occurred moments after the Bucks forward was called for a charging foul.

As a result of the ban, the four-time NBA All-Star will miss his team's next outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, due on Thursday.

According to the NBA's official website, the suspension was announced by the competition's executive vice president, Kiki VanDeWeghe. Antetokounmpo wasn't handed a monetary fine for the incident.

Later, Antetokounmpo apologised for the incident. He said, "Terrible action. If I could go back and turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it. But at the end of the day, we're all human, we all make mistakes. I think I've done a great job all year, in my career, of keeping my composure and focusing on the game, but like I said, we're human, we make mistakes. But at the end of the day, learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward."

The Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference table after registering 56 wins this season. The Toronto Raptors are standing second with 52 wins. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference with 52 wins. Los Angeles Clippers are second with 48 wins.

As we speak, the 2020 Eastern Conference playoff schedule is set. On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Houston Rockets. As a result, they will now face the Miami Heat.

In other match-ups scheduled for the Eastern Conference Playoffs, top-seed Milwaukee Bucks will take on eighth-seed Orlando Magic. The third-seed Boston Celtics will face the sixth-seed Philadelphia 76ers, while the second-seed Toronto Raptors will play against seventh-seed Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA resumed in July in a quarantined, closed-door setting at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, after the novel coronavirus pandemic had put the sport on halt.