Colin Cowherd clearly does not like the Brooklyn Nets, especially after they formed a super team with Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. The host of Fox Sports programme "The Herd" criticised all three players during his show labelling them "bailers" for having quit their previous teams.

The Nets are among the top favourites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy this year, especially after they added Blake Griffin to the mix following the arrival of Harden, who was the last of the aforementioned trio to arrive earlier in the season.

"What's likeable about this Nets team? They're all bailers. James Harden quit on Houston, Kyrie quit on LeBron & Brad Stevens," Cowherd said Thursday on his FS1 radio show.

He also chided Durant for leaving the Golden State Warriors after winning two titles alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Cowherd supports Durant leaving Westbrook at Oklahoma City Thunder, but not Steve Kerr's all conquering Warriors.

"KD – I support leaving Westbrook...I got him leaving Westbrook. Leaving Golden State? Good God, that was the most supportive place he could have been in. The owner was sliding him into tech investments. The coach, the GM. Steph is the most selfless star alive," Cowherd added.

Harden and Durant are currently sidelined by injury and the trio have just played seven games together thus far. Cowherd is certain that will play a role once they enter the playoffs. The Nets are currently placed second behind the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

"James Harden has played more games with the Rockets than with KD and Kyrie. 8 games in Houston versus 7 games, good luck with that chemistry in the playoffs," he said.

Cowherd, however, made it clear that he was not against players bailing to improve their chances of winning with other teams. He pointed to Anthony Davis, who left the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James, who left the Cleveland Cavaliers twice – first to join Miami Heat and then to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

"And I'm a supporter of bailing. Anthony Davis and New Orleans – I got it, it was time. LeBron twice in Cleveland, I get it, go. But these guys bailed pretty good situations," Cowherd concluded.