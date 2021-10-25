Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard put aside their differences to help the Los Angeles Lakers record their first win of the 2021-22 campaign against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. It was an all-around good performance from the team as they recorded a close 121-118 win at the Staples Center.

The aforementioned Lakers duo had to be separated by teammates after they got into an argument during the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Davis and Howard were seen arguing on the bench, which then resulted in the two players shoving each other before teammates intervened and took the former away.

Howard downplayed the incident prior to the game against the Grizzlies, and made it clear that they had moved past it. He explained that it was just differing views in the heat of the moment that got the better of the two Lakers stars.

"We squashed it right then and there," Howard said, as quoted on ESPN. "We just had a disagreement about something that was on the floor. We're both very passionate about winning. We got it out the way. We're grown men. Things happen. But we are going to squash this little issue between me and him, and that's my brother, that's my teammate."

There were no signs of friction between the pair on Sunday night, as the Lakers recorded their first win of the season, having lost every game until Sunday, which includes preseason games. Carmelo Anthony led the way with 28 points, while LeBron James and Davis scored 19 and 22 points respectively.

It was again a quiet game on the scoring front for Russell Westbrook with 13 points, but the guard contributed with 13 assists and seven rebounds as he gets to grips with his new surroundings. Lakers legend Magic Johnson was impressed with the improved Lakers showing, especially with how the entire team contributed to the win.

"Laker Nation, we saw a lot of improvement in our Lakers tonight! The team had six guys in double digits and the game was very fun and entertaining!!" the former Lakers president of basketball operations wrote.