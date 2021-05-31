Lebron James says he is ready to shoulder the added burden of Anthony Davis' injury and carry the Los Angeles Lakers during the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Monty Williams' Suns levelled the Western Conference first round series with a 100-92 win. They are now tied 2-2 going into Game 5 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Davis was the leading man as the Lakers won games two and three. The former New Orleans Pelicans cager had scored 34 points in both his previous games but managed just six in the 19 minutes he played in game four.

The power forward fell to the floor while attempting a drive late in the second quarter. He was seen holding on to his left leg as he made his way to the locker room. Davis failed to appear for the rest of the game, with the Lakers confirming that he had suffered a left groin strain. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is listed as day-to-day at the moment.

Frank Vogel did not seem too worried and believes his team should have enough to make it through the first round without Davis. Moreover, he also feels James can thrive and have a bigger impact without the former Pelicans ace.

"When I competed against the Miami Heat, and either [Dwyane] Wade or [Chris] Bosh was out, that meant more touches for Bron," Lakers coach Vogel said, as quoted by ESPN. "And that wasn't always a good thing for my Pacers teams."

"We've got to understand that we have enough [to win without Davis]," he added.

It will no doubt be a massive blow to the purple and gold if Davis is ruled out of the upcoming games. It gives the Suns a great chance to progress to the second round of the playoffs.

James, however, was adamant that he is ready to take on more responsibility. He made it clear that he can lead the Lakers forward even if he does not have Davis by his side.

"These shoulders were built for a reason," James said post the Lakers' loss. "So, if it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I'm ready for the challenge."

The Suns will be hoping to take the lead in the series with Game 5 back at home. The biggest positive will be Chris Paul looking more like himself after struggling with a shoulder issue in the last couple of games. The veteran point guard closed the night with 18 points and nine assists.