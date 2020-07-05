With the resumption of the 2019-2020 season fast approaching and with teams already in Disney World, Florida, the NBA plans to open a second bubble location for the eight teams not invited to the final stages of the tournament.

Exhibition games between those teams may be staged to recoup lost revenue. There can also be a training camp for players, and a dry run for a potential bubble scenario in the entire 2020-2021 season. The eight teams eliminated this year can gain the same experience as the 22 teams still competing for the championship.

In a funny twist of fate, two of the strongest teams of the last decade, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, are part of those eight teams eliminated by the new format.

While most teams prefer to practice on their own, some organizations such as the Cavaliers and Warriors are excited at the prospect of gaining experience in what could be the "new normal" for the NBA in the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, Detroit Pistons coach Dwayne Casey claims that they prefer to hold their own practice sessions. Developing and practicing as a team to develop chemistry and camaraderie is a priority in a "safer" environment over playing exhibition games. Unlike the Warriors, most NBA teams plan to change rosters as an adjustment or as part of the ordinary course of free agency. The Warriors is the only team that's contractually guaranteed to keep all 12 players in their roster for the 2020-2021 season.

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. is excited about the opportunity to meet their Western Conference rivals, and according to NBC Sports, Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry responded with the prediction that the Warriors will sweep the Cavaliers again.

From 2015 to 2018, those two teams were both conference champions and met in the NBA finals. In those 4 years, the Warriors won three times, with the Warriors sweeping the Cavs in their last matchup in the 2017-2018 season. The only time the Cavaliers won was in the 2015-2016 season. Ironically, it's also the same year the Warriors broke Michael Jordan's 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls record 73-10 regular season standing.

This season, both teams didn't even make it to the playoffs. The Cavaliers lost superstar LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers while the Golden State Warriors lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. The Splash brothers, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, were injured for most of the season.