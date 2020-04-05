The NBA is on hiatus for "at least 30 days" to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the way the situation is developing, it looks like they are not resuming the games anytime soon. The league is looking into alternatives to recover broadcasting revenue, and having players compete remotely is an idea the league is working on.

Last week, they started an NBA 2K tournament between players. The winner will receive $100k to donate to a charity of their choice. Players such as Trae Young, Devin Booker, Hassan Whiteside, Derrick Jones Jr., Zach LeVine, and even COVID-19 patients Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell will compete. The games are streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

For now, there's a plan to have players compete on a H-O-R-S-E competition remotely. Details are scarce on how it would be conducted. While some requirements, such as having access to a basketball court in their own house, would prevent some players from participating, the NBA hopes there would be enough superstars eligible to participate. If the competition pushes through, it would be shown on ESPN, but it's not clear if it's a live or pre-recorded event.

A H-O-R-S-E competition is a streetball game where all competitors take a shot from the same spot. The player who makes a shot while everyone else misses gets a "letter" towards the word HORSE. The first person to complete HORSE wins.

According to CBS Sports, the league is working with ESPN to get over technical hurdles and to get the shots filmed and aired.

The league is seriously considering cancelling the season. At this point, the logistics of having the teams complete the regular season and the playoffs is too much without risking the health of NBA players and staff.

The financial burden shouldered by the teams for the cancelled games could reach tens of millions per team. The league is doing its best to find a middle ground while prioritising the general welfare of the players.