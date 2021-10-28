The Los Angeles Lakers threw away a 26-point lead to crumble to a 123-115 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday to bring their two game winning streak to an end. Russell Westbrook notched his first triple-double for the Purple and Gold, but also had 10 turnovers making it a pseudo quadruple-double.

Lakers blew a 26-point lead to the Thunder… pic.twitter.com/NdQLedDcvl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2021

The former Thunder and Washington Wizards star finished with 20 points, 13 assists and 14 rebounds, but was ejected with 1.5 seconds remaining in the game after he confronted Thunder players. Anthony Davis, who scored 30 points on the night admitted that the Lakers "had the game in their hands and lost it."

"We had the game in our hands and we lost it. Simple as that." Russell Westbrook & Anthony Davis address the media following tonight's disappointing #Lakers loss to the Thunder. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/hZeWGa1G2Z — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 28, 2021

The Lakers started hot as they ended the first quarter with a 41-19 lead. The 2019 NBA champions extended their advantage to 26 points with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter before the Thunder offense stepped up. The Oklahoma franchise reduced the deficit to 16 points at half-time before outscoring Frank Vogel's team 41-23 in the third quarter.

Thunder held on to their lead for the entire fourth quarter, but the Lakers did have a chance to tie the game in the final minute when Carmelo Anthony snatched an inbound ball, but missed his three-point attempt. Luguentz Dort nailed a pair of free-throws to put the game to bed, which was followed by Westbrook's ejection after a second technical foul.

The Lakers had never lost a game when they were leading by 25 points or more in the last 25 seasons. They came in with a 230-0 record, which includes playoff games. The Thunder, on the other hand, claim that their 26-point comeback win equals the largest comeback in franchise history, according to Marc J Spears.

The Lakers entered play with a 230-0 record (including playoffs) when leading by at least 25 points in a game over the last 25 seasons.



They led by 26 tonight, their largest blown lead over that span. pic.twitter.com/2fd5GdH5Dd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2021

Vogel admitted that it was disappointing to lose the game after his team made such a blistering start in the first two quarters. The Lakers head coach believes his team took their foot off the gas and slipped in their defensive game in the third and fourth quarters to hand Thunder their first win of the 2021-22 season.