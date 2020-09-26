Reminiscent of the ordinance sent by the league to defend against a COVID-19 outbreak in March before the season was suspended, the NBA again sent all NBA teams guidelines on how to prepare arenas for the 2020-2021 season.

The 32-page manual outlining cleaning and disinfecting protocols was sent to all NBA teams to prepare their respective arenas for a possible return to "normality" in the coming 2020-2021 season.

COVID-19 is still ravaging the USA. It is currently in the middle of a third wave, with over 2.5 million active cases and a total of over 200,000 deaths nationwide.

But the USA, the NBA included, is changing its policies from actively avoiding the disease to establishing normality regardless of the pandemic statistics. According to Real GM, the NBA is looking into reopening the arenas for the 2020-2021 season at a reduced capacity similar to the NFL, which is in season today.

Currently, the NBA is using a secure bubble environment to play its games. It's revenues mainly come from existing broadcasting agreements with networks. Its primary source of income from ticket sales is nonexistent in the current model, and the league is spending millions for the board and lodging of teams, staff, and media personnel.

The league also admits shortcomings of the current model based on actual experience. It is mainly from people inside the bubble missing their families. Only a limited number of non-essential people are allowed to watch the games.

Many players who experienced the bubble claim that if the same model were used in the next season, it wouldn't be possible without their families.

30 teams, NBA staff, broadcasting staff, and their families is a lot of people, and the league is looking for alternatives on how to move forward with the next season.

The league is looking to reopen arenas to help with the teams' financial situations. While reduced capacity would mean that the teams will still suffer heavy losses next year, it wouldn't be as bad as no income at all.

Team earnings also affect the salary cap, which would drastically reduce player salaries moving forward. Big-name players such as two-time and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo may be hard-pressed to get a max contract when his contract ends by the 2020-2021 season if teams continue to lose money.