NBA superstar Andre Drummond left a whopping $1,000 (£810) tip for a waitress named Kasandra Diaz at a Florida restaurant. After the incident, the waitress reportedly cried "tears of happiness."

The Cleveland Cavaliers star didn't hesitate to show his softer side amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States alone.

Diaz accepted that she had no clue who was that kind-hearted customer until she noticed the amount of the tip. She was shocked to receive a thousand dollars as tip on a bill originally worth $164 (£132.86).

Diaz posted a photo of the receipt on Instagram, where she wrote, "When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip and information to close the table and I couldn't believe it, From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the amount of appreciation I had and have."

According to the Sun, the 26-year-old Cavaliers player is expected to have earned more than $27 million (£21 million) this season. He later thanked the restaurant for its amazing hospitality.

The general manager of that restaurant assured that Diaz could keep the entire tip amount.

The current season is the Cavaliers star's eighth in the NBA. He was on top of his game but unfortunately, the unprecedented growth of the COVID-19 cases around the world put an unexpected pause to the season.

Before joining Cleveland Cavaliers in February, Drummond played for the Detroit Pistons, where he had an impressive career. Drummond is a two-time All-Star and a three-time rebounding champion.

Back on March 12, the NBA declared the suspension of their season for an indefinite period after French Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The league authorities are currently in talks regarding the possible resumption of the season at Florida's Walt Disney World in July. However, as of now, nothing has been finalised yet.