Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

In March, Towns took to social media to request people to take COVID-19 seriously soon after his mother was put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Through a video , Towns had requested everyone to stay at home until the current crisis ends. Before publicly discussing his mother's condition, Towns had donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in an effort to help combat the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, his mother died at the age of 58 after suffering from the disease for more than a month.

Her family admitted to being "heartbroken" because of her untimely demise.

The family said, "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The Timberwolves released a statement on Twitter, where they expressed their condolences to Jacqueline's family. The team said that she had become a part of the Timberwolves family in the span of over four years.

The team also mentioned that being Towns' number one fan, she constantly provided positive energy for the player as well as the team.

Jacqueline had been suffering from complications related to the virus since March until ultimately succumbing to it.

As we speak, the United States of America has witnessed the worst situation related to the virus. Over 614,000 positive cases have already been recorded, and the death toll has risen to over 26,000.

Nearly 39,000 people in the USA have already recovered from the disease. On Tuesday alone, the country has witnessed over 2,200 deaths, which is a domestic record.

More than 2 million people around the world have been infected by the coronavirus. Among them, nearly 127,000 people have died. The only positive news is that about 486,000 people have recovered from the viral disease.

Given the state of emergency in the US, according to the researchers in the Harvard School of Public Health, the country may need to extend their social distancing measures until 2022.